Intermedia Contact Center Further Solidifies Position in Helping Businesses Deliver Better Customer Experiences with Latest Microsoft Certification

Intermedia Contact Center, now Certified for Microsoft Teams, once again demonstrates Intermedia's status as a trusted Microsoft partner; enables Teams users to seamlessly use Intermedia Contact Center's advanced AI-powered features and analytics to deliver more personalized, reliable, and secure customer care

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of intelligent cloud communications and collaboration solutions to over 140,000 businesses and a community of over 7,500 channel partners, today announced Intermedia Contact Center is now Certified for Microsoft Teams. As a unified communications leader and trusted Microsoft Gold Certified Partner for over 15 years, Intermedia is exceptionally qualified to enhance Teams collaboration capabilities with business-essential, cloud-based contact center features, reliability, and seven-time certified J.D. Power technical support.

Companies today are seeking trusted solutions that enable employees to work from anywhere, while ensuring customer interactions are resolved quicky and effectively. With trust in mind, Microsoft's certification process involves meeting stringent performance, scalability, and reliability standards. This certification means that Teams users can confidently, and seamlessly, access and utilize Intermedia Contact Center's innovative and intelligent features – from wherever they may be working.

"Intermedia has been a long-time Microsoft partner since 1999," said Albert Kooiman, Senior Director, Microsoft Teams Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft. "This solution that is Certified for Microsoft Teams represents another example of Intermedia's ability to provide Microsoft customers with intelligent and complimentary solutions that strengthen business performance."

Intermedia Contact Center's omni-channel design (phone, email, SMS), coupled with advanced call routing, automated workflows, quality control management features, and extensive reporting and analytics, all work together to reduce handle times, improve first contact resolution, and create a better overall customer experience.

And with Intermedia SPARK AI technology woven throughout, Teams users are now equipped with the intelligent insights that help deliver exceptional customer experiences at every touchpoint. Intermedia SPARK AI-powered features within Contact Center include AI Transcription for calls and voicemails, AI Transcription Redaction, AI Interaction Summary View for Agents and Supervisors, AI Agent Evaluator, AI Chatbot, and AI Sentiment Analysis. Intermedia was recently recognized by Aragon Research as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for the Intelligent Contact Center for SMB, 2024 for its dedication to innovation and providing businesses with advanced cloud communication tools, including its SPARK AI capabilities.

"Intermedia is dedicated to revolutionizing workplace collaboration and customer service excellence," said Irina Shamkova, EVP of Product Management at Intermedia. "Our certified Contact Center solution powered by SPARK AI is a robust offering for Microsoft Teams customers, providing businesses with the tools they need for seamless, versatile, secure, and reliable communication and superior customer care. This is about empowering Teams users to achieve new heights of productivity and customer satisfaction."

To learn more about the power of Microsoft Teams integrated with Intermedia Contact Center, visit https://www.intermedia.com/integration/contact-center-for-microsoft-teams for more information.

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a cloud communications company that helps over 140,000 businesses connect better, from wherever, though its AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support seven times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

Contact:

Mariel Santos

Intermedia

650.241.3025

[email protected]

Intermedia, Intermedia Unite, Worry-Free Experience, and CORE are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Intermedia.net, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights used herein are the property of their respective owners.

J.D. Power 2023 Certified Assisted Technical Program. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com.

SOURCE Intermedia Cloud Communications