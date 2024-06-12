Intermedia Continues to Revolutionize Data Protection, Preservation, and Retrieval with Launch of Archiving for Contact Center

Designed to improve business intelligence, regulatory compliance efforts, operational performance, and customer experiences, Intermedia Archiving for Contact Center joins Intermedia Archiving for Unite to create a seamless archiving solution for both unified communications and contact center

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading global provider of AI-powered cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced the launch of Intermedia Archiving for its omni-channel (phone, email, chat, SMS, and WhatsApp®) cloud Contact Center solution. With the release of Intermedia Archiving for Contact Center, Intermedia is redefining the industry by offering a seamless archiving solution for both unified communications (UC) and contact center (CC). Intermedia Archiving for Unite, Intermedia's all-in-one cloud UC platform, was released in 2023.

Powered by Intermedia's foundational AI technology, Intermedia SPARK AI™, Intermedia Contact Center helps businesses of all sizes to deliver more informed, responsive, and effective customer service, support, and sales - from wherever their team members may be located. The introduction of Intermedia Archiving for Contact Center now provides businesses with historical access to their Contact Center's omni-channel communications, automatically preserving call recordings, chats, SMS, voicemails, email, screen recordings, transcriptions, sentiment data, and more, without requiring any user or administrative intervention once the service is activated.

Intermedia Archiving retrieves communications from across different channels thanks to a powerful contextual search engine. To help ensure security, data within the Archiving service is encrypted in transit and at rest, access management is governed by role-based access control, and businesses can choose the data retention period, with options up to 10 years.

Intermedia Archiving for Contact Center provides businesses with easy access to past interactions to satisfy a broad set of business drivers, including legal and regulatory compliance, risk mitigation, agent quality management and customer interaction performance. Specific examples include:

Regulation adherence: Businesses can preserve communications to support their compliance efforts with industry, federal, state, and local regulations (e.g., PCI-DSS, HIPAA, FINRA, SEC, IIROC and others).

Manage disputes and complaints: Disputes are unavoidable – and Intermedia Archiving allows organizations to retain, retrieve, and analyze contested interactions with customers quickly and efficiently.

Satisfy legal obligations: Organizations can produce archived interactions to comply with requirements in connection with litigation matters, investigations, and other eDiscovery processes.

Enhance agent performance: Support agents are frequently the face of an organization - representing products, resolving issues, and answering customer questions. Archiving allows management to review and monitor agent interactions for quality and to provide feedback and coaching for improved engagement.

Improve customer service: Archiving helps organizations deliver more effective customer service by providing access to past interactions, enabling agents to resolve customer issues more efficiently with the assistance of valuable historical knowledge.

"At Intermedia, we are committed to empowering businesses with secure, reliable, cutting-edge solutions that significantly enhance their communication and collaboration, as well as the customer experiences they deliver," said Irina Shamkova, Chief Product Officer at Intermedia. "With the launch of Intermedia Archiving for Contact Center, our UC and CC customers now have more holistic access to a repository of critical business data that can not only spark more informed communication, but also helps identify trends and insights that lead to more thoughtful operational and strategic decisions. And just as we do for our UC solution, we will offer 30 days of rolling retention for Contact Center data at no extra charge."

Intermedia Archiving for Contact Center brings together two market leading solutions, with Intermedia Contact Center recently positioned as a Leader in the 2024 Aragon Research Globe™ for the Intelligent Contact Center for SMB, and Intermedia Archiving (for Intermedia Unite®) awarded the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Global New Product Innovation Award.

"Intermedia's strategic move to integrate archiving capabilities into its Contact Center solution marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards providing comprehensive and future-ready communication solutions. Naming Intermedia a Leader in our 2024 Globe for the Intelligent Contact Center for SMB underscores their commitment to delivering innovative and robust solutions," said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon Research.

For more information on Intermedia Archiving for Contact Center, please visit https://www.intermedia.com/products/intermedia-archiving/with-contact-center.

About Intermedia Cloud Communications

Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 140,000 businesses connect better, from wherever, through our AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support seven times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com .

