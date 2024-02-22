Intermedia Named Leader in Aragon Research's 2024 Globe Report for Intelligent Contact Centers for SMB

Leader position further demonstrates Intermedia's commitment to developing the communications solutions that drive improved productivity, efficiency, and customer engagement

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading global provider of intelligent cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, today proudly announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the The Aragon Research Globe™ for the Intelligent Contact Center for SMB, 2024. Aragon Research, a globally recognized technology-focused research and advisory firm, evaluated Intermedia's comprehensive portfolio of products and its strategic initiatives, positioning the company prominently within the competitive landscape of contact center solutions.

Intermedia has been at the forefront of empowering businesses with innovative communication tools designed to enhance customer experiences and streamline operations. With a focus on delivering seamless omni-channel interactions and leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI), Intermedia's Contact Center solution caters to the evolving needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in today's dynamic market.

"We are honored to be named a Leader in Aragon's Intelligent Contact Center for SMB report. We believe this acknowledgment underscores Intermedia's relentless pursuit in developing and delivering the innovative solutions that help drive greater business efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction," said Michael Gold, Intermedia Cloud Communications CEO. "Our mission has always been to provide every business, regardless of size, access to the communications tools they need to maximize employee productivity within a business and to deliver exceptional experiences for their customers."

As businesses increasingly prioritize modernizing their customer care operations, Intermedia remains steadfast in its drive to deliver the versatile, intuitive, highly reliable, secure, and AI-enabled cloud solutions that help businesses work better from wherever. In addition to creating a single interface to manage both unified communications and customer engagement interactions and continuing to expand its contact center integrations – including integrations with leading electronic healthcare record (EHR) systems such as Epic®, Cerner®, and MEDITECH®, in 2023 Intermedia introduced Intermedia SPARK AI.

SPARK AI empowers users with transformative, productivity-enhancing solutions that help to drive efficiency and identify actionable business insights more quickly and accurately. Within the contact center solution set alone, SPARK AI powers AI Evaluator, AI Interaction Summary, AI Call Transcription, AI Sentiment Analysis, and AI Transaction Redaction functionalities; features designed to not only enhance agent productivity, but also to help ensure regulatory compliance and tightened data security.

"Intermedia's acknowledgement in Aragon Research's 2024 Globe Report underscores the company's dedication to innovation and to providing SMBs with advanced cloud communication tools aimed at enhancing customer engagement," said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon Research. "By offering comprehensive solutions tailored to the needs of businesses, in particular, the unique needs of SMBs, Intermedia continues to demonstrate its commitment to driving the future of cloud communications."

Intermedia is a partner-first organization, empowering a network of over 7,500 partners to bring an integrated suite of communications and collaborations services to their customers around the world.

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a cloud communications company that helps over 135,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support seven times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com .

