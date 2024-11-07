Intermedia Once Again Recognized as a UCaaS Leader by Frost & Sullivan in 2024 Frost Radar™ Report

Report highlights Intermedia's continued innovation in cloud communications and contact center solutions, driven by strong AI capabilities, strategic partnerships, and a growing channel ecosystem

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading global provider of AI-powered Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, has once again been named a Leader in the 2024 Frost Radar™ UCaaS North American Market Report. This recognition from Frost & Sullivan underscores Intermedia's strong market presence, technological advancements, and unwavering commitment to its partners and customers.

Frost Radar evaluates the top UCaaS providers in North America, assessing growth and innovation leadership. Intermedia's strengthening leadership position in this year's report reflects its ability to continually innovate and deliver comprehensive, integrated cloud solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses, as well as a partner-first model that empowers partners to realize higher margins while maintaining ownership of their customer relationships.

"Intermedia's leadership in the 2024 Frost Radar demonstrates the company's strong focus on innovation and customer value," said Elka Popova, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "Their ability to integrate advanced AI capabilities into their UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, coupled with strategic partnerships, allows Intermedia to stand out in a competitive market."

Key Highlights from the 2024 Frost Radar Report:

Integrated UCaaS and CCaaS Solutions : Intermedia Unite® provides a full-stack UCaaS platform that integrates seamlessly with its Contact Center service, delivering a unified experience across all users and communication channels. This integration simplifies administration and provides businesses with a single interface to manage their communication, collaboration and contact center needs, enabling streamlined operations and better customer experiences.

: Intermedia Unite® provides a full-stack UCaaS platform that integrates seamlessly with its Contact Center service, delivering a unified experience across all users and communication channels. This integration simplifies administration and provides businesses with a single interface to manage their communication, collaboration and contact center needs, enabling streamlined operations and better customer experiences. Partner-Driven Growth : Intermedia's commitment to a partner-first go-to-market model continues to fuel its impressive UCaaS revenue growth. With a strong network of over 7,500 channel partners—including VARs, MSPs, distributors, and telco carriers—and flexible programs like Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™), Intermedia empowers partners to grow their businesses by providing the tools, support, and incentives they need, all while allowing them to maintain ownership of their customer relationships and maximize revenue and business value.

: Intermedia's commitment to a partner-first go-to-market model continues to fuel its impressive UCaaS revenue growth. With a strong network of over 7,500 channel partners—including VARs, MSPs, distributors, and telco carriers—and flexible programs like Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™), Intermedia empowers partners to grow their businesses by providing the tools, support, and incentives they need, all while allowing them to maintain ownership of their customer relationships and maximize revenue and business value. AI-Powered Innovation: Intermedia SPARK AITM powers the company's enhanced solutions, which enable businesses to streamline operations and improve customer engagement. These capabilities range from predictive analytics and intelligent conversation summaries to privacy-centric features, helping businesses operate more efficiently.

"Being recognized as a Leader in the Frost Radar report reflects our commitment to delivering transformative cloud communications solutions that drive real business impact," said Michael Gold, CEO of Intermedia. "Our strong growth in UCaaS and CCaaS stands out in the industry, supported by continuous innovation and a channel-first approach that empowers our partners to expand their offerings and deliver exceptional service to their customers."

Intermedia solutions are backed by eight-time J.D. Power-certified technical support and 99.999% guaranteed uptime service level agreements (SLAs), helping to ensure businesses can rely on the highest level of service and availability.

Results are based on the 2024 Frost Radar UCaaS report from Frost & Sullivan. For more information, please view a complimentary copy of the report.

For more information, visit www.intermedia.com.

About Intermedia Cloud Communications

Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 145,000 businesses connect better, from wherever, through our AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support eight times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free ExperienceTM.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORETM) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

