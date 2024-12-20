Intermedia's 2024 Success with Service Providers Sets the Stage for Further Growth and Innovation in 2025

Intermedia delivers modern, AI-powered communications solutions to Service Providers that accelerate legacy migrations, enable partners to brand services as their own, and maintain ownership of their customer relationships—all while meeting the modern communications needs of business customers.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Providers, such as telecommunications companies and cable providers, are facing critical decisions as they navigate platform transitions, growing competition, and uncertainty surrounding legacy systems like Metaswitch and BroadSoft. In 2024, Intermedia Cloud Communications strengthened its position as a trusted choice for Service Providers of all sizes, helping partners modernize their offerings, accelerate revenue growth, and win in a rapidly evolving market. Intermedia now serves over 145,000 businesses worldwide and partners with 7,500 channel providers, including Service Providers, MSPs, and VARs. With $400 million in annual recurring revenue and an approximately 30% year-over-year UCaaS (unified communications as a service) and CCaaS (contact center as a service) growth, Intermedia is driving measurable success at scale.

Among the many Service Providers who either partnered or expanded their relationships with Intermedia in 2024 are Astound, Great Plains Communications, Aureon, and Voys—just a few names in a rapidly growing list of partners across the U.S. and Europe. As uncertainty grows around legacy platforms, Intermedia provides Service Providers with a white-labeled UCaaS and CCaaS platform that allows them to maintain full ownership of their customer relationships while delivering tightly integrated solutions. Combined with comprehensive end-to-end support and a highly attractive operating expense-based model that eliminates the cost burdens of capital expenditures, Intermedia empowers partners to deliver exceptional customer experiences, unlock new revenue streams, and confidently move forward in a shifting market.

"Intermedia continues to be one of the leading providers of partner-focused communication solutions that meet the diverse needs of Service Providers," said Patrick Watson, Head of Research, Cavell. "Their ability to rapidly deploy UCaaS and CCaaS solutions, combined with a focus on partner success and innovation, positions Intermedia as a key player in helping Service Providers thrive in a rapidly evolving industry."

Intermedia: Leading the Way for Service Providers

Intermedia's Service Provider program is purpose-built to address the challenges of today's market by offering actionable solutions that enable Service Providers to stand out, grow, and deliver value to their customers—all while maintaining ownership of those customer relationships.

Simplified Migrations : An all-in-one, white-labeled UCaaS and CCaaS platform that supports smooth transitions for businesses moving away from legacy systems like Metaswitch and BroadSoft.

: An all-in-one, white-labeled UCaaS and CCaaS platform that supports smooth transitions for businesses moving away from legacy systems like Metaswitch and BroadSoft. AI-Powered Innovation : Tools powered by Intermedia SPARK AI™ drive productivity and efficiency, simplifying operations and enhancing customer experiences.

: Tools powered by Intermedia SPARK AI™ drive productivity and efficiency, simplifying operations and enhancing customer experiences. Tightly Integrated Solutions : Voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, archiving, and productivity apps—all on a single, secure, and highly reliable platform.

: Voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, archiving, and productivity apps—all on a single, secure, and highly reliable platform. Microsoft Teams Integration : Advanced Microsoft Teams calling capabilities offer Service Providers greater flexibility to deliver a modern UC experience to their customers.

: Advanced Microsoft Teams calling capabilities offer Service Providers greater flexibility to deliver a modern UC experience to their customers. Comprehensive Partner Support: From sales and marketing to technical onboarding, billing, and taxation, Intermedia provides end-to-end support—before, during, and after the sale—to help partners succeed every step of the way.

"As Service Providers face an era of rapid technological change and increasing customer expectations, they need to select a partner who can provide more than just solutions—they need clarity, innovation, and a path forward," said John Tucker, VP of Product Management at Intermedia. "Intermedia is committed to helping Service Providers not only overcome the challenges of legacy transitions but also elevate customer experiences and unlock new opportunities for growth. Delivered on an open platform that integrates tightly with Service Providers' network assets, our solutions are designed to enable long-term success. Together, we're building a future where Service Providers can thrive in a competitive and ever-evolving market."

A Year of Growth and Recognition

In addition to expanding its Service Provider program and products, and growing to $400 million in annual recurring revenue, 145,000 business customers, 1,350 employees, and over 7,500 channel partners, Intermedia's strong performance in 2024 was accompanied by significant recognition:

Earned its 8th J.D. Power Certification for delivering an exceptional assisted technical support experience, reflecting Intermedia's commitment to enterprise-grade reliability and partner success.

Recognized as a UCaaS Leader by Frost & Sullivan in the 2024 Frost Radar™ Report.

Named a Leader in Aragon Research's 2024 Globe Report for Intelligent Contact Centers.

Added to its growing list of accolades, including Best Business Phone System by U.S. News & World Report and Best Overall Business VoIP by PC Magazine.

A Confident Path Forward for Service Providers

Intermedia's ability to combine tightly integrated solutions with unmatched partner support has earned the trust of Service Providers seeking to transition from legacy platforms and drive meaningful growth. By providing AI-powered capabilities like SPARK AI, a highly cost-efficient operating expenditure-based model, and operational resources that span sales, marketing, billing, and onboarding, Intermedia equips partners to simplify complexity and thrive in a rapidly evolving communications market.

For Service Providers looking to eliminate uncertainty and take control of their future, Intermedia delivers proven expertise, reliable solutions, and a clear path to success in 2025 and beyond.

For more information on Intermedia's Service Provider program, visit: Intermedia Service Providers.

About Intermedia Cloud Communications

Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 145,000 businesses connect better, from wherever, through our AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support eight times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

Contact:

Mariel Santos

Intermedia

866.509.1345

[email protected]

Intermedia, Intermedia Unite, Intermedia SPARK AI, Worry-Free Experience, and CORE are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Intermedia.net, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights used herein are the property of their respective owners.

J.D. Power 2024 Certified Assisted Technical Program. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com.

SOURCE Intermedia Cloud Communications