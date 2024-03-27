Intermedia's Integrated Cloud Solution Helps Transform Healthcare Communications

Intermedia Healthcare Solutions combines AI-powered communications, collaboration tools, and advanced data intelligence with integrations into leading EHR systems, creating an innovative, all-in-one, seamless platform engineered to deliver exceptional patient care and streamlined healthcare operations



SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of intelligent cloud communications and collaboration solutions to over 140,000 businesses and 7,500 channel partners, announced today at Enterprise Connect the launch of Intermedia Healthcare Solutions. With a relentless focus on innovation and connected communications, Intermedia leverages its expertise in providing healthcare organizations cloud technology and cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver a comprehensive, seamless solution that transforms healthcare communications and collaboration. By infusing AI technology across patient communications, internal collaboration tools, and data analytics, Intermedia Healthcare Solutions empowers healthcare providers to streamline critical aspects of their operations.

A key component of Intermedia Healthcare Solutions is its seamless integrations into the most widely used electronic health records (EHR) solutions, including Epic Systems, Oracle Cerner, MEDITECH, athenahealth, eClinicalWorks, NextGen Healthcare, and Veradigm. Intermedia's EHR integrations are designed to simplify the otherwise complex patient record retrieval process when a patient calls, by instantly providing the call recipient with a curated dashboard containing all the necessary patient information from the EHR that medical staff and providers need in order to have an effective patient call. And by connecting EHR data seamlessly to inbound and outbound patient interactions, the solution can help significantly improve workflows, response times, and the quality of patient care, enabling healthcare providers to navigate the complexities of modern healthcare with confidence.

Intermedia Healthcare Solutions is designed for the diverse needs of healthcare organizations of all sizes. Over 150,000 workers in the healthcare space alone currently utilize Intermedia's cloud communications, collaboration, productivity, and customer care solutions, with customers ranging from the second-largest healthcare municipality in the U.S., to one of the largest hospital networks on the U.S. east coast, to individual healthcare provider practices. Intermedia's unified platform addresses critical priorities including patient access to care, better patient outcomes, cost reduction, revenue growth, facilitation of HIPAA compliance, reliability, ease of use, security, and flexible access.

Key features of Intermedia Healthcare Solutions include:

Streamlined Inbound Patient Communications : Seamlessly supports multichannel communication (phone, email, text) and utilizes EHR data for intelligent call routing, ensuring swift interactions and easy access to providers, staff, or self-service options.

: Seamlessly supports multichannel communication (phone, email, text) and utilizes EHR data for intelligent call routing, ensuring swift interactions and easy access to providers, staff, or self-service options. Efficient Handling of Patient Calls : Integrates voice calls with EHR for quick patient verification and record retrieval, enhancing staff productivity and response times.

: Integrates voice calls with EHR for quick patient verification and record retrieval, enhancing staff productivity and response times. Proactive Outbound Communications : Facilitates live interactions via voice, SMS, and video conferencing, automatically engaging patients based on real-time EHR events, such as appointment reminders, billing notifications, and prescription refills.

: Facilitates live interactions via voice, SMS, and video conferencing, automatically engaging patients based on real-time EHR events, such as appointment reminders, billing notifications, and prescription refills. Seamless Internal Collaboration : Enables seamless collaboration for staff through AI-powered voice, chat, video meetings, and file sharing applications, fostering greater teamwork and efficiency from wherever team members may be located.

: Enables seamless collaboration for staff through AI-powered voice, chat, video meetings, and file sharing applications, fostering greater teamwork and efficiency from wherever team members may be located. Conversation Insights with AI : Provides supervisors with quality management tools powered by Intermedia SPARK AI™, allowing them to better identify issues and focus on conversations critical to the organization and patient care.

: Provides supervisors with quality management tools powered by Intermedia SPARK AI™, allowing them to better identify issues and focus on conversations critical to the organization and patient care. HIPAA-Compliant Communications: Offers capability to encrypt and archive all patient communications for the customer's specified duration (up to 10 years), helping to deliver compliance with HIPAA regulations and data security standards.

"Effective communication lies at the heart of delivering quality healthcare," said Jonathan McCormick, COO and CRO at Intermedia. "With Intermedia Healthcare Solutions, our goal is to empower healthcare providers to navigate patient care complexities effortlessly. By seamlessly integrating essential tools and leveraging AI technology to enhance solution performance, we're committed to fostering an environment where patients receive top-notch care and providers achieve operational excellence without sacrificing quality."

"Healthcare organizations need communications tools that positively impact the entire patient journey – from patient intake to discharge to ongoing care – to increase patient engagement, reduce readmission rates, and ultimately improve patient outcomes," says Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst at ZK Research. "They are drawn to cloud communications vendors, like Intermedia, that will provide a comprehensive communications offering customized to the needs of their organization and patients."

To learn more about Intermedia Healthcare Solutions, please visit: https://www.intermedia.com/solutions/healthcare

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a cloud communications company that helps over 140,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support seven times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

Intermedia, Intermedia Unite, Worry-Free Experience, and CORE are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Intermedia.net, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights used herein are the property of their respective owners.

The use of third-party company names herein (such as Epic Systems, Oracle Cerner, MEDITECH, athenahealth, eClinicalWorks, NextGen Healthcare, and Veradigm) is solely for informational purposes and does not imply endorsement by Intermedia of any such parties, nor does it imply the endorsement, certification, or sponsorship of Intermedia by any such parties or their affiliates.

J.D. Power 2023 Certified Assisted Technical Program. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com.

