Intermountain Health Deploys DAX Copilot Across the Enterprise to Empower Clinicians and Administrators With Data-Driven Insights to Transform Healthcare Delivery, Costs and Outcomes

Microsoft generative AI solutions help save time and reduce clinician burnout by automating administrative and clinical documentation tasks

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications Inc. , a Microsoft company, on Thursday announced that Utah-based Intermountain Health is deploying Dragon® Ambient eXperience ™ (DAX™) Copilot generative AI solutions across the enterprise to increase clinical and operational efficiency by providing a tool to automate clinical documentation and administrative tasks.

Intermountain Health's enterprise-wide implementation of DAX Copilot is part of a comprehensive approach to address the urgent challenges facing all U.S. health systems, including clinician burnout, staff shortages and operational complexity. It's also aimed at expanding access to care in communities across the seven U.S. states served by Intermountain Health. This is especially important given that the annual rate at which physicians are leaving practices is increasing dramatically year over year.

According to the American Medical Association (AMA), physicians spend nearly two hours on documentation and administrative duties for every hour of patient care. DAX Copilot uses conversational, ambient and generative AI to automatically create clinical documentation during patient exams in seconds, saving physicians time and allowing them to focus on their patients.

"As an organization, we're laser-focused on leveraging advanced AI tools to enhance both patient and caregiver experiences," said Craig Richardville, chief digital and information officer at Intermountain Health. "Partnering with technology leaders on these cutting-edge tools is an accelerator for speed and scale. AI tools like DAX Copilot deliver huge value to our clinical and administrative teams, reshaping workflows, unlocking possibilities, and transforming healthcare encounters for the better."

"We are deploying DAX Copilot to physicians and APPs across our system to help automate and streamline documentation and other time-consuming tasks, so they have more high-quality, personalized time with patients and less time following up on documentation following their daily medical shift," said Rob Allen, Intermountain Health president and CEO. "We're pleased to collaborate with Microsoft in developing next-generation solutions to empower our teams with tools that best support our nurses and other caregivers and to transform healthcare experiences for the patients and communities we serve for years to come."

"The burden of clinical documentation is substantial and continuing to grow," said JP Valin, MD, Intermountain Health chief clinical officer. "By implementing DAX Copilot, we have an opportunity to significantly reduce the time our providers spend on that documentation, a task which often occurs after work hours. Not only will this afford our physicians and APPs more time with their patients, it will also help decrease burnout among clinicians."

"Inefficient healthcare workflows have contributed to clinician burnout and intruded on the physician-patient relationship that is at the heart of positive healthcare experiences," said Peter Durlach, CVP, chief strategy officer, Microsoft Health and Life Sciences. "Intermountain Health is transforming care delivery with Microsoft's AI-powered solutions that reduce administrative burdens and empower clinicians to focus on patient care. They are prioritizing clinical outcomes, patient experiences and the well-being of their clinical staff by automating time-consuming tasks with DAX Copilot."

In addition to DAX Copilot, Intermountain Health is using a range of Nuance solutions including Nuance Dragon® Medical One , ranked Best in KLAS for four consecutive years; the Nuance PowerScribe radiology reporting platform that radiologists use to create highly accurate reports in less time; and the Nuance PowerShare Image Sharing network trusted by more than 15,000 facilities to send over 2 billion diagnostic images annually.

DAX Copilot incorporates Microsoft's responsible AI principles, framework and approach. For more information about DAX Copilot, please visit Automatically Document Care with DAX Copilot | Nuance.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

About Nuance Communications Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others. Nuance is a Microsoft company.

