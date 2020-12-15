Intermountain Medical Imaging Deploys Royal's Self-Service Patient Experience to Provide Increased Patient and Staff Safety Requirements During Pandemic

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermountain Medical Imaging has elevated patient experience and care quality by engaging patients throughout the imaging encounter with Royal's Patient Experience, a suite of self-service workflows and payments solutions designed to ensure that patients can get the quality care they deserve while minimizing community health risks. By deploying Royal Kiosks™ for Patients, Royal Alerts®, Royal Patient Portal® and RoyalPay®, Intermountain patients are able to complete all registration paperwork from the comfort of their own home, are provided with highly accurate estimates of what their out-of-pocket expenses will be, and are able to pay and check-in prior to their visit. Using automated alerts, patients can confirm their appointment date, and interact in person with Intermountain staff when they have arrived for their exam to check-in via IMI's smart tablets. Patients are provided with the best possible experience whether they are seen in the outpatient facility or at their sister facility, Advanced Vein Therapy.

A model pioneered by Royal is straight through processing (STP) in healthcare, which is enabled when customers switch their entire patient engagement workflow to the Royal platform, and patients and provider staff gain access to gated automation, complete with authorization determination and estimates. Price transparency is delivered earlier in the process without manual processing overhead. The solution promotes real-time clinical screening of a patient's order and scheduling information, quality controls of on-site workflows, and delivers access to test results and images in an unparalleled single patient experience platform.

"The patient portal has added tremendous value to both our patients and our workflows," says IMI's Clerical Supervisor Brynne Barlow. "With an increased focus on safety during these unprecedented times, giving our patients the ability to pre-register and access their medical records from the comfort of their own home has reduced the amount of time the patient spends within our facility."

"Every patient experience is an opportunity to provide care. Throughout this important project and in their daily operations, Intermountain Medical Imaging continuously provides very close attention to the details that matter to the patient. This, alongside our focus to elevate quality and safety, IMI and its surrounding communities successfully delivered on the current needs of patients and staff," explains Royal's COO Steve Nassif.

About Intermountain Medical Imaging, Boise, ID

Intermountain Medical Imaging (IMI) was established in August of 1999 in downtown Boise. With it, a new era of medical care also arrived. Medical imaging became a more pleasant experience for patients and more efficient for physicians; therefore, providing more patient-physician time. Less than three years after opening the downtown Boise center, IMI opened its full-service Meridian facility to meet the needs of the rapidly growing areas west of Boise. In addition, IMI's state-of-the-art imaging services are offered at Saint Alphonsus Eagle Health Plaza.

About Royal Solutions Group, White Plains, NY

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY, is a leading provider of software and services to the health care industry. Together with its software firm, Royal Health, Inc. and its payments firm, RoyalPay, Inc., Royal delivers a seamless suite of solutions that is focused on patient, provider and operational workflows, optimizing engagement in all areas of a patient exam life cycle.

