International Arbitration Expert Andrea Cardani Joins BRG

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm BRG announced that Andrea Cardani has joined its New York office as a Director in the firm's Economics & Damages community.

"We are delighted to welcome Andrea to the international arbitration team," said Santiago Dellepiane, co-chair of BRG's Economics & Damages community. "He adds substantial experience in international disputes, as well as in antitrust and commercial damages. Andrea is a significant addition to the firm's expanding team."

Cardani has over a decade of experience in consulting and assisting clients in complex economic and financial analyses. His expertise spans US antitrust, damages, contractual disputes and international arbitration cases.

Cardani's clients have included companies and governments from around the world, including Europe, Asia, South America and the United States. His assignments have involved the quantification of claims of economic damages in high-stakes international investment and commercial arbitration proceedings under the rules of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL).

Cardani specializes in the preparation of sophisticated valuation and financial analyses. His research and consulting activities also include the examination of large and complex data, and the design and implementation of statistical and econometric models. His industry experience focuses on oil and gas matters. In addition, Cardani has consulted clients in other industries including mining, energy, computer hardware and software, consumer products, financial markets and services, real estate, semiconductors and transportation services.

"I'm thrilled to join the team at such an exciting time," Cardani said. "BRG's international pool of experts is unparalleled and will be an asset to my clients."

Cardani received an MBA with honors from Columbia Business School and a master's degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He received a bachelor's degree in business and economics from the University Carlo Cattaneo in Italy, where he has taught courses in capital market and derivatives, portfolio theory and corporate finance.

