International Coach Federation Announces 2019 Global Board Officer Election Results

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 International Coach Federation (ICF) Global Board has finalized its officer elections. Sara Smith, MCC (USA), will once again serve as ICF Global Board Vice Chair. Rajat Garg, MCC (India), is the Board's new Secretary/Treasurer.

Smith and Garg will work with 2019 ICF Global Board Chair Jean-Francois Cousin, MCC (Thailand), and Directors José Augusto Figueiredo, ACC (Brazil); Emily Kamunde-Osoro, ACC (Kenya); Linda McLoughlin, MCC (Ireland/United Arab Emirates); Valerie Robert, ACC (Switzerland); and Catherine Tanneau, MCC (France), along with Director and Immediate Past Chair Tracy Sinclair, PCC (United Kingdom).

"ICF has passionate members in over 140 countries and is growing faster than ever, adding almost 1,000 new members every month. As ICF Global Board officers, we're privileged to serve our members as we pursue our collective vision of making coaching an integral part of a thriving society," Cousin said.

Smith and Garg were elected to their roles by their ICF Global Board colleagues.

Smith is CEO and principal of Smith Leadership LLC. She joined the ICF Global Board in January 2017 and was elected to her first term as Vice Chair in January 2018. Prior to joining the ICF Global Board, Smith was a longtime ICF leader at the local and regional levels. She is also a past member of the ICF Global Nominating Committee.

Garg is the founder of Coach to Transformation. He joined the ICF Global Board in January 2018. Garg is a founding member of ICF Bengaluru, and he has served on numerous ICF Global workgroups, including the ICF Global Nominating Committee, Independent Review Board and International Prism Award panel of judges.

Cousin, who was elected by ICF Members to the Chair's role in November 2018, has more than a decade of Executive Coaching experience. He joined the ICF Global Board in January 2017 and was the Board's Secretary/Treasurer in 2018. A longtime member of ICF Singapore, he has contributed to multiple coaching conferences and actively supported the launch of ICF Bangkok.

"Board officers play an important role in setting an organization's strategic direction. ICF is lucky to have three very diverse and very talented individuals who were willing to step up to this expanded leadership capacity. I look forward to working with them as we pursue a new level of excellence for ICF and professional coaching," ICF CEO/Executive Director Magdalena Nowicka Mook said.

The International Coach Federation (ICF) is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. ICF is active in representing all facets of the coaching industry, including Executive, Life Vision and Enhancement, Leadership, Relationship, and Career Coaching. Its 30,000-plus members located in 140 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

