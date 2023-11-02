"International Communication Forum: Leading In A Time Of Transition"

International Leaders and Scholars Share Perspectives on Moving Forward

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Communication Forum: Leading In A Time Of Transition, jointly organized by Friday Culture Ltd and the Hong Kong Coalition, is held on 2 November. The Forum was officiated by Mr Li Yongsheng, Acting Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People 's Republic of China in the HKSAR, Mr Cheuk Wing-hing, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR, Maria Tam Wai-chu, Deputy Secretary-General, Hong Kong Coalition, Prof Herman Hu, Chairman of Friday Culture Ltd. 

From left: Maria Tam , Cheuk Wing Hing, Li Yongsheng, Herman Hu
Prof Herman Hu, Chairman of Friday Culture has mentioned in his welcome speech that "I am here representing Friday Culture. Instead of starting a war of words, we encourage good-natured exchanges of information, through our presence on social media and the internet, and through forums like this."

The forum included two panel discussion, the first panel discussed " Business In The New World" . Mr Patrick TSANG, Chief Executive Officer, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd moderated the panel with a number of distinguished guests including Prof Jeffrey D. Sachs, University Professor and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University (Online); Prof Freddy Boey, President of City University of Hong Kong, Mrs Betty Yuen, Chairman of  Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, Prof Ceajer Chan, Chairman of WeLab Bank Ltd.

In the panel, the guests shared insights that the accelerated application of technology has given rise to a variety of new industries.

The second panel focused on "Opportunity, Governance and Ethics in AI Development". The discussion was moderated by Prof Witman Hung,  Member of Global Council of World Summit Awards and views were shared by Prof Xiaofang Zhou, Chair Professor and Head of Department of Computer Science and Engineering of the HKUST, Mr Nick Chan, Director of AALCO Hong Kong Regional Arbitration Centre, Prof  Helen Meng, Patrick Huen Wing Ming Professor of Systems Engineering & Engineering Management of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Mr Michael Gazeley, Managing Director of Network Box Corporation Ltd.

The guests highlighted that Artificial Intelligence has fostered a mega trend to lead new industrial transformation, pushing human society into new era of intelligence.

