INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON JUSTICE KICKS OFF IN RIYADH

The inaugural International Conference on Justice (ICJ), hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Justice (MOJ), is providing global legal stakeholders with a platform to exchange knowledge on the future and digitalization of justice.

The first day of the conference featured 12 speakers in three engaging sessions, which highlighted key developments in the digital transformation of global justice systems

The opening day of the ICJ also saw the presentation of the Kingdom's first law practice licenses for foreign firms

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Justice (MOJ) successfully concluded the first day of its inaugural International Conference on Justice in Riyadh. Over the course of the day, 12 international speakers led panel discussions and dedicated workshops to address the conference's central theme, 'Facilitating Access to Justice Through Digital Innovation', and shared their expertise on the transformative impact of technology in the field of global justice.

Saudi Minister of Justice, H.E. Walid Muhammad Al-Samaani, and Saudi Minister of Investment, H.E. Khalid Al Falih, issue the first licenses enabling foreign law firms Herbert Smith Freehills, Latham & Watkins, and Clifford Chance to practice in Saudi Arabia at the International Conference on Justice (PRNewsfoto/Saudi Ministry of Justice (MOJ)) The International Conference on Justice "aims to build judicial partnerships and enable the transfer of knowledge and expertise to enhance justice around the world," said Saudi Minister of Justice, H.E. Dr. Walid Al-Samaani. (PRNewsfoto/Saudi Ministry of Justice (MOJ)) A panel session on the Future of the Justice System in Light of Digital Transformation featured insights from Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Singapore, Tunisia and the EU, highlighting ways in which we can enable and accelerate the uptake of technology in the field of justice. (PRNewsfoto/Saudi Ministry of Justice (MOJ)) Ministers, legal experts, thought leaders, and academia gather at the inaugural International Conference on Justice to exchange knowledge on how technology is transforming the field of justice across the globe. (PRNewsfoto/Saudi Ministry of Justice (MOJ))

In his speech at the opening of the conference, H.E. Dr. Walid al-Samaani, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Justice, explored how justice systems are changing rapidly in light of digital transformation, and highlighted the importance of harnessing innovation not only to address current challenges, but also to make justice more efficient and accessible for all in the long term. "In view of the rapid global changes in all areas, including the justice sector, we need to keep pace with these developments and take them as an opportunity for progress, especially in terms of the technologies supporting and enhancing judicial safeguards," His Excellency noted.

The conference opening also saw H.E. Dr Al-Samaani join Saudi Investment Minister, H.E. Khalid Al-Falih, in awarding law practice licenses to three foreign law firms: Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, Latham and Watkins LLP, and Clifford Chance LLP. The licenses were the first of their kind to be issued to foreign law companies working in Saudi Arabia, and their presentation at the conference highlighted the spirit of international cooperation that the event embodies.

During the first session, 'Future of the Justice System in Light of Digital Transformation', H.E. Dr. Samaani, discussed the growing role of technology in the judiciary with ministers and high-level dignitaries from the European Union, Singapore, Morocco and Tunisia. In the second session, 'International Experiences in the Digital Transformation of the Justice Sector,' representatives from as far afield as Azerbaijan and China joined H.E. Mr. Majed Al-Salloom, Deputy Minister for Digital Transformation and ICT of the Saudi Ministry of Justice, to compare notes on how their respective jurisdictions are handling the wave of digital processes that are transforming the global judicial landscape. In the final session of the day, 'The Legal Dimension of Artificial Intelligence,' global experts in the fields of law and technology explored the question of AI and justice, including its challenges and potential approaches to regulation.

While the first day's three sessions covered a broad range of topics, from the future application of AI to the streamlining of legal processes, one common theme emerged: the need to balance the advantages offered by new technology with the requirement for justice to remain 'human.'

By enabling the exchange of knowledge and expertise, the International Conference on Justice provides stakeholders across the sphere of global justice with a forum to learn about and ultimately realize the benefits of digitalization in the field.

Saudi Arabia has undergone a process of rapid digitalization over the past few years. Saudi citizens have access to over 150 judicial e-services through the MOJ's Najiz portal, including the ability to acquire marriage certificates online and carry out e-property conveyancing in less than an hour. With its advances in digital governance and justice, the Kingdom now ranks first in the region and third globally on the World Bank's GovTech Maturity Index, making it a leader in digital government solutions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016265/MOJ_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016266/MOJ_2.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016267/MOJ_3.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016268/MOJ_4.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016291/MOJ_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Saudi Ministry of Justice (MOJ)