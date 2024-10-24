International Courier Market to Grow by USD 136.1 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Advancements in Courier Technology and AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The Global International Courier Market size is estimated to grow by USD 136.1 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.19% during the forecast period. Advancements in courier services technology is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising focus on sustainable and green logistics. However, scams related to courier services poses a challenge.Key market players include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Aramex International LLC, Blue Dart Express Ltd., Canada Post Corp., Delhivery Ltd., DHL Express Ltd, DPD Deutschland GmbH, DTDC Express Ltd., Evri Ltd, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, Janio Asia, Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, LALAMOVE, Logistics Plus Inc., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Purolator Inc., Royal Mail Group Ltd., The Courier Guy Pty Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, and Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global international courier market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Express delivery, Standard delivery, and Others), Consumer (Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business, and Consumer-to-Consumer), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Aramex International LLC, Blue Dart Express Ltd., Canada Post Corp., Delhivery Ltd., DHL Express Ltd, DPD Deutschland GmbH, DTDC Express Ltd., Evri Ltd, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, Janio Asia, Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, LALAMOVE, Logistics Plus Inc., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Purolator Inc., Royal Mail Group Ltd., The Courier Guy Pty Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, and Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The international courier market is prioritizing eco-friendly packaging and logistics practices in response to growing consumer concerns for the environment and health impacts. Companies such as DHL Express Ltd are leading the way with initiatives like Go Green, which include using sustainable packaging materials and electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions. In China, regulatory bodies have announced plans to mandate a green transition for courier companies by the end of 2025, banning toxic packaging materials. These developments will drive the expansion of the global international courier market, focusing on sustainable solutions.

The international courier market is thriving in today's globalized business environment. With in international trade, shipping services have become essential for Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) transactions. Delivery efficiency is key, especially for time-sensitive orders and urgent deliveries. E-commerce boom has led to an increase in demand for same day and on-demand delivery, pushing logistics companies to innovate. Sustainability initiatives, drone delivery, and autonomous delivery are trends shaping the future of the industry. Data analytics helps in supply chain integration, while customs and trade regulations remain a challenge. Last mile delivery innovations include personalized delivery, blockchain integration, and collaborative logistics. Onetime code delivery, mobile apps, and logistics management solutions streamline the process. Strategic acquisitions, track and trace, packaging and labeling, and customized delivery solutions are crucial for service quality. Startups are disrupting the market with Internet of Things, automation, and crowd-sourced deliveries. GPS technology and location-based solutions enable real-time tracking.

Market Challenges

International courier markets have faced challenges due to scams that undermine the reputation of courier companies and potentially decrease demand. Scammers pose as officials from well-known courier firms, engaging in conversations to steal personal information, money, or valuable goods. For instance, in Udupi, India , in July 2024 , scammers posing as FedEx Corp. Officers claimed a parcel containing illicit items and requested large sums of money for release. In the UK and Australia , the "parcel pending" scam involves text messages requesting additional delivery costs and leading users to fake courier company websites to enter banking information. These scams erode consumer trust, making buyers hesitant to use international courier services for transporting valuable goods, documents, or other items. This skepticism will hinder the growth of the global international courier market during the forecast period.

, in , scammers posing as FedEx Corp. Officers claimed a parcel containing illicit items and requested large sums of money for release. In the UK and , the "parcel pending" scam involves text messages requesting additional delivery costs and leading users to fake courier company websites to enter banking information. These scams erode consumer trust, making buyers hesitant to use international courier services for transporting valuable goods, documents, or other items. This skepticism will hinder the growth of the global international courier market during the forecast period. The international courier market faces numerous challenges in today's business landscape. In online trading and e-commerce, B2C and B2B services have become a significant part of the market. Logistics companies must ensure service quality for both personal and business users, including government organizations. Rapid delivery and secure, express services are essential for e-commerce growth and urbanization. Logistics networks must adapt to technology trends like the Internet of Things, automation, and crowd-sourced deliveries. Last mile delivery and location-based solutions require GPS technology and real-time tracking systems. Drones offer potential for efficient, same-day courier services, especially for large packages and cross-border logistics. Regulatory uncertainty and delivery time are critical concerns for international shipping. Customized delivery and environmental sustainability are essential for customer satisfaction. Blockchain, robotics, artificial intelligence, and standard courier services cater to different market segments. Small and medium packages require efficient handling, while large packages and B2B e-commerce necessitate logistics networks. E-commerce growth, urbanization, and online shopping increase the demand for delivery guarantee and express services. Rapid delivery, secure delivery, and express services are crucial for business success. Companies must invest in technology and adapt to changing market trends to remain competitive.

Segment Overview

This international courier market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Express delivery

1.2 Standard delivery

1.3 Others Consumer 2.1 Business-to-Consumer

2.2 Business-to-Business

2.3 Consumer-to-Consumer Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Express delivery- The international courier market is a significant sector in global logistics. It facilitates the transportation of goods across borders, enabling businesses to expand their reach and customers to receive their purchases promptly. Major players in this market include DHL, FedEx, and UPS, who offer various services such as express, economy, and freight. These companies invest in advanced technology and infrastructure to ensure efficient and reliable delivery. The market's growth is driven by increasing globalization, e-commerce sales, and the need for faster delivery times. Companies prioritize customer satisfaction and competitive pricing to stay competitive.

Research Analysis

The international courier market is experiencing significant growth due to the e-commerce boom and the increasing demand for rapid, secure, and express delivery services. Online trading and B2C services are major drivers of this market, with logistics companies providing customized, cross-border, and business-to-business solutions. Service quality, customer service, and environmental sustainability are key priorities for both established players and startups. The integration of the Internet of Things, Big Data Analysis, and Blockchain technology is revolutionizing the industry, enabling real-time tracking, automated processes, and increased security. Regulatory changes and technological advancements, such as drone delivery and autonomous vehicles, are also shaping the market. The use of robotics, data analytics, and same-day delivery services is becoming increasingly common, with companies focusing on providing a seamless and efficient customer experience.

Market Research Overview

The international courier market is a dynamic and growing industry that plays a crucial role in facilitating the global exchange of goods and services. With the rise of online trading and e-commerce, the demand for reliable and efficient courier services, particularly for B2C and B2B services. Logistics companies are leveraging technology such as the Internet of Things, automation, and crowd-sourced deliveries to enhance service quality and delivery efficiency. Last mile delivery solutions, including GPS technology and drones, are revolutionizing the industry, enabling rapid and secure delivery of small, medium, and large packages. Urbanization and e-commerce growth have led to increased pressure for urgent deliveries and time-sensitive orders, driving innovation in logistics networks and international shipping services. Companies are also focusing on sustainability initiatives, regulatory compliance, and customized delivery solutions to meet the diverse needs of personal users, business users, and government organizations. The integration of blockchain, robotics, artificial intelligence, and data analytics is transforming the industry, enabling real-time tracking, on-demand delivery, and strategic acquisitions. Cross-border logistics and supply chain integration are key challenges, with customs and trade regulations requiring careful navigation. The future of the courier market lies in last mile innovation, personalized delivery, and blockchain integration, as well as collaborative logistics and onetime code delivery systems. Mobile apps and logistics management solutions are also becoming essential tools for businesses and individuals seeking to streamline their delivery processes and ensure delivery guarantees.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Express Delivery



Standard Delivery



Others

Consumer

Business-to-Consumer



Business-to-Business



Consumer-to-Consumer

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

