INTERNATIONAL DELIGHT INVITES COACHELLA FANS TO IMMERSE THEMSELVES IN FOAMING DELICIOUS FLAVOR AT THE INTERNATIONAL DELIGHT® COLD FOAM HOUSE

With the help of Victoria Justice, the brand is taking festival goers on a multisensorial "trip" with International Delight Cold Foam Creamer and giving away two VIP passes to Coachella

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading to Coachella this April? You can skip the coffeeshop stop on your way into the festival this year with the help of International Delight! Following the launch of its International Delight Cold Foam Creamer, the brand is heading to the desert of Indio, California to bring its newest foaming delicious innovation to flavor and festival obsessed fans at Coachella this April. Throughout Weekend 1 (April 12-14, 2024) and Weekend 2 (April 19-21, 2024) of Coachella, fans can explore the International Delight Cold Foam House where they will be invited on a multisensorial flavor journey through various immersive experiences that engage the senses, brimming with free coffee and International Delight Cold Foam Creamer while supplies last.

Inspired by the desert vistas of Southern California, International Delight's flavor-infused experience invites fans to swing on an oversized cold foam coffee cup, create one-of-a-kind foam-inspired beats, and engage with a 10-foot touchscreen glass filled with cascading digital foam. Top it off with a delicious, complimentary coffee featuring International Delight Cold Foam while supplies last.

Rolling out the red carpet to the International Delight Cold Foam House is Coachella veteran and guest barista, Victoria Justice. A coffee fanatic, the actress, songwriter and singer of the recently released "Tripped," will be on-site at the International Delight Cold Foam House, enjoying the immersive, multisensory experience herself and serving up coffee with International Delight Cold Foam Creamer, helping fans get their coffee-shop style drinks without having to leave festival grounds.

Right on Coachella grounds, the International Delight Cold Foam House will show fans just how easy it is to be their own barista and taste a mid-festival pick-me-up catered to their flavor preferences with the brand's cold foam toppers. While supplies last, festival goers can enjoy coffee-shop style drinks featuring all three flavors of International Delight Cold Foam Creamer: French Vanilla, Caramel Macchiato and Sweet & Creamy.

"Coffee culture is obsessed with cold foam and we are too, making it the center of our new game-changing innovation. What better place to connect people with International Delight than at the culture capital, Coachella!" said Kallie Goodwin, Vice President of Marketing, Coffee Creamers for Danone North America. "International Delight always celebrates your 'room to party,' whether at home in your mug or in the desert at Coachella. We're excited to invite festival goers into our Cold Foam House where they'll truly get to experience the magic of our Cold Foam Creamer."

"Anytime I attend Coachella, I leave feeling so connected to what's trending in music, art and, this year, coffee! The weekend is a non-stop adventure with no time for anything but a good time, especially waiting in long lines at a coffee shop," said Victoria Justice. "I'm obsessed with coffee creations and so excited International Delight now has Cold Foam I can enjoy from the comfort of my home, or in the middle of the desert at the International Delight Cold Foam House."

To celebrate International Delight's debut at Coachella, Victoria is inviting two lucky fans to join her and the brand in the desert with two VIP Coachella 2024 passes for Weekend 1: April 12th to April 14, 2024. Check out her Instagram post for details on how to enter exclusively on Instagram. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited by law. Open to legal residents of 50US/DC, who are 18+/age of majority. Ends 11:59:59 PM ET April 1, 2024. For rules, visit https://www.rules.dja.com/internationaldelight. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by Meta, Instagram or TikTok.

If you're attending Coachella this year, be sure to stop by the International Delight Cold Foam House throughout both weekends. It's going to be a foaming good time!

Keep an eye out for more from Victoria and International Delight! Make sure to follow International Delight on Tik Tok and Instagram and Victoria Justice on TikTok and Instagram.

