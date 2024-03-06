INTERNATIONAL DELIGHT® IS TURNING DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME INTO "DELIGHT SAVING TIME" BY GIVING AWAY NEW REESE'S ICED COFFEE CANS FOR FREE

To Help Fans Stay Caffeinated During the Dreaded Days After Losing an Hour of Sleep, International Delight Has Teamed Up with 7-Eleven, Inc. to Offer Free REESE'S Iced Coffee Cans March 10-11

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention all coffee and candy fans! International Delight® is turning Daylight Saving Time into "Delight Saving Time" by unveiling NEW REESE'S Iced Coffee cans and giving fans the chance to try them for free! Created in partnership with the #1 selling candy franchise in the U.S.1, fan-favorite International Delight REESE'S Iced Coffee in ready-to-sip cans are designed to be enjoyed anytime and anywhere, including the days after clocks "spring" forward. On March 10-11, anyone in need of a pick-me-up can enjoy the sweet treat on-the-go with one FREE can of International Delight REESE'S Iced Coffee at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores, redeemable while supplies last via a coupon on the 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® apps. The coupon will become available starting March 10. The offer is limited to one per customer and void where prohibited2.

NEW International Delight REESE'S Iced Coffee Cans

"As one of the leading coffee creamer and iced coffee brands, known for our unique collaborations with talk-value, International Delight teaming up with the fan-favorite REESE'S brand is a perfect match," said Brittney Polka, Vice President of Ready-to-Drink Beverages at Danone North America. "In today's fast-paced world, it's easy to forget to take a moment for yourself. We want International Delight REESE'S Iced Coffee cans to help add delight to your daily grind, helping you feel treated not defeated! Celebrating this delicious flavor launch by offering free cans to our fans – to help fight the scariest Sunday of all, when Daylight Saving Time begins – is all too sweet! We're grateful to 7-Eleven for teaming up with us on this fun-filled caffeinated mission to bring joy on March 10 through March 11."

Inspired by the beloved candy, and in response to the fandom surrounding International Delight REESE'S Iced Coffee in 64-ounce cartons, new International Delight REESE'S Iced Coffee cans bring coffee and candy lovers a sweet escape they can now enjoy on-the-go. In celebration, the brand is excited to collaborate with 7-Eleven, the world's largest convenience retailer, to give away free 15-ounce cans to help more people add delight to their daily grind as they power through their commute and workday.

"This is our latest mash-up with International Delight, and we're excited to see – and taste! – the unbeatable combo of chocolate and peanut butter paired with coffee, now in International Delight REESE'S Iced Coffee cans," said Ernie Savo, Sr. Director of Global Licensing at The Hershey Company. "It's always fun to partner with like-minded brands, like International Delight, that can bring forward our iconic REESE'S flavor and transform it into something new and special for people to enjoy. We're thrilled to bring this delicious flavor to on-the-go coffee routines with ready-to-sip cans, just in time for those difficult days after Daylight Saving Time."

International Delight REESE'S Iced Coffee cans are available now at select convenience, grocery and dollar stores nationwide in 15-ounce cans for a suggested retail price of $2.68. To learn more, please visit International Delight's website or follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook , Tik Tok and X to stay in-the-know on the latest flavorful news.

1Source: Circana data; 52 weeks ending 12/31/23

2 Offer excludes HI, CT, NJ, NV, TN & WI

About International Delight

Since 1987, International Delight® has been transforming cups of coffee into moments that foster joy, self-expression, and togetherness through one-of-a-kind, bold creamer flavors. The brand, which introduced the first flavored, liquid, non-dairy creamer on the market, is on a mission to bring Flavor Nation flavors that deliver unparalleled delight in every drop and turn the room they leave for creamer into room to party. By uniting people with flavors that spark joy, International Delight brings people together over a cup of coffee, creating opportunities for connection, inclusion, and celebration. International Delight coffee creamers and iced coffees are available at grocery, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and food service outlets across the country. For more information, visit www.InternationalDelight.com .

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic, and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/danone-north-america/

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania and is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet and communities. Hershey has nearly 20,000 employees in the U.S. and around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries worldwide that drive more than $10.4 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com .

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway ® , Stripes ® , Laredo Taco Company ® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com .

