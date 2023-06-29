International Design Conference Unveils Powerful Program for 2023 Edition in New York City

Premier Design Event Explores "Resilience" to Empower Innovation and Adaptation

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) is proud to unveil the captivating program for its 2023 International Design Conference & IDSA Education Symposium, taking place in New York City from August 23-25. As the premier event in the field of industrial design, the IDC brings together the brightest minds and visionaries to celebrate innovation, community, and the transformative power of design.

The annual conference serves as a platform for sharing ideas, forging connections, gaining inspiration, and staying up to date with the latest trends in design. With its 2023 theme of "Resilience," this year's event will explore how design empowers organizations to adapt, iterate, and respond effectively to evolving conditions in an era of constant uncertainty. The conference will unveil groundbreaking approaches, products, systems, and platforms that not only withstand adversity but also thrive amidst it.

"Design for resilience has never been more crucial than in today's volatile landscape. As leaders, we must embrace the design process to reimagine our approaches and create exceptional solutions for the future's challenges," says Lindsey Maxwell, IDSA's Board Chair and Vice President of Teague's Aerospace Design Studio. "The theme of resilience at IDC reflects our commitment to equipping designers with the tools and strategies they need to navigate an uncertain world and drive meaningful change."

Hosted by esteemed industrial design professionals, Laura Silva, inclusive design lead at Bank of America, and Meghan Preiss, innovation strategist at Delta Airlines, this gathering brings together a lineup of design luminaries covering a diverse range of themes including inclusive design methodologies, mobility design, human-centered design, emerging technologies, sustainability, innovation management, product decision-making, purposeful object design, and more.

Over the course of three days, IDC will offer a series of activities and sessions designed to foster collaboration, inspire creativity, and promote the exchange of ideas. Highlights include:

Hands-on Workshops: Experience interactive sessions that cover topics including accessibility, the future of 3D renderings, human-centered design, wearable technology, and more.

Mainstage Sessions: Gain valuable insights and expertise from a range of industries such as business strategy, technology, mobility, industrial design, software design, and innovation.

Prestigious Awards and Recognition: Celebrate outstanding achievements in industrial design and connected disciplines at the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) Ceremony & Gala, recognizing excellence in the field for over 43 years.

Education Symposium: Join design educators, practitioners, and students to delve into thought-provoking discussions, challenge the notions of design, and collectively shape the future of design education.

Studio Tours: Explore New York City's design scene during the Brooklyn Studio Night, where you'll get a behind-the-scenes look at local studios including frog, Makelab, and Spitfire Industry.

Learn more at internationaldesignconference.com

Special Thanks to Key Supporters

IDSA thanks its IDC 2023 supporters, including Samsung, KeyShot, Lixil, Makelab, Models Plus Inc., Noble Metaphase, PA Consulting, PDR, Pepsico, Sherwin-Williams, Smart Design, and Tactile.

This year's media partners include ARTS THREAD, Climate Designers, Core77, DesignWanted, Gray Magazine, ICFF + WantedDesign Manhattan, and World Design Organization.

About IDSA

Founded in 1965, the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) stands as one of the oldest and largest industrial design associations, serving as the unified voice of the profession in the United States. With a membership of over 4,000 professionals spanning the globe, IDSA remains committed to fostering excellence, promoting innovation, and advocating for the field of industrial design. Through a wide range of annual programming, including professional development and networking opportunities, IDSA continues to shape the industry's future while embracing its history.

SOURCE Industrial Designers Society of America, Inc.