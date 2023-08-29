International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA)® 2023 Celebrates Design Achievements from Around the Globe

Remarkable Designs Shine Bright at the 43rd Annual IDEA Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA)®, produced by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), proudly announces the winners of its 43rd annual competition, showcasing unparalleled design innovation and excellence from around the world. The IDEA 2023 Ceremony & Gala took place at the New York City Marriott Marquis on August 23, celebrating the exceptional work of designers across a range of categories.

Building on its legacy of success, IDEA 2023 marks another significant leap, drawing remarkable engagement with over 2,000 entries from 32 countries.

A panel of design experts rigorously evaluated each submission based on five fundamental criteria: Design Innovation, Benefit to the User, Benefit to the Client, Benefit to Society, and Appropriate Aesthetics. The rigorous judging process ensures that only the most exceptional designs receive recognition, maintaining IDEA's position as a gold standard for design excellence.

Key highlights of IDEA 2023 include:

28 Gold Awards

55 Silver Awards

76 Bronze Awards

4 Special Awards

The top accolades of IDEA 2023 were also revealed during the ceremony, recognizing exceptional achievements across various categories:

IDEA 2023 Best in Show and Jury Chair Award: Polyformer, designed by Reiten Cheng, a student of ArtCenter College of Design

IDEA 2023 Curator's Choice Award: Arable Mark 3, designed by Fred Bould , IDSA, Anson Cheung , IDSA and Teddy Luong of Bould Design for Arable

, IDSA, , IDSA and Teddy Luong of Bould Design for Arable IDEA 2023 People's Choice Award: Verily Retinal Camera, designed by Jonathan Grossman , Jeremy Emken , Ethan Glassman , and Christopher Ioffreda for Verily

The IDEA 2023 Jury, led by Shujan Bertrand, Founder of Aplat and the new Director of the Industrial Design Program at the California College of Art in San Francisco, comprised 43 design luminaries from renowned companies including Google, Samsung, Smart Design, Microsoft, and more.

One of the highlights of this year's program was Polyformer, a standout student project winning both the Best in Show and the Jury Chair Award. Bertrand chose Cheng's entry for her Jury Chair's Choice, commending his open-source approach and innovative contributions to the concept. "Polyformer serves as an example for designers and communities to strive for a more circular economy. He is using waste as a resource," she commented. Cheng's comprehensive IDEA submission impressed Bertrand, who stated, "We judged the story that this designer was telling."

IDEA maintains its valued partnership with The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, MI, which graciously hosts the annual in-person jury deliberations featuring the museum's Chief Curator, Marc Greuther. Each year, IDEA Winners are exclusively invited to join the museum's Permanent Collection. Additionally, IDEA and The Henry Ford are advancing environmental stewardship by implementing sustainable practices in program operations, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and enhance environmental responsibility.

Learn more about the IDEA program and explore the incredible winning designs www.idsa.org/awards-recognitions/idea/idea-gallery.

About IDSA

Founded in 1965, the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) stands as one of the oldest and largest industrial design associations, serving as the unified voice of the profession in the United States. With a membership of over 4,000 professionals spanning the globe, IDSA remains committed to fostering excellence, promoting innovation, and advocating for the field of industrial design. Through a wide range of annual programming, including professional development and networking opportunities, IDSA continues to shape the industry's future while embracing its history.

