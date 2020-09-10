International Destinations Entry Requirements: What Travelers Need to Know

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many countries remain closed to Americans, but even accessible destinations have strict rules for entry. As Americans prepare to travel internationally in early 2021 , travelers have questions about these new restrictions.

Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, breaks down the coverage travel insurance can provide for travelers heading to destinations with COVID-19 related entry requirements.

Multiple COVID-19 Tests May Be Required

Countries are requiring US residents to provide a recent negative COVID-19 test upon arrival and may require additional testing during the trip as well.

Most travel insurance policies will not cover the cost of COVID-19 testing before departure or during a trip. However, if travelers test positive prior to departure or while traveling, they may be covered to cancel or interrupt their trip if their policy includes cancellation coverage for contracting coronavirus.

Coverage for Contracting COVID-19

Many international destinations currently open to Americans require travelers to have medical insurance that specifically covers the treatment of COVID-19.

Certain policies can provide emergency medical coverage in the event a traveler contracts COVID-19 while on their trip. As required amounts may vary by country, travelers should confirm their policy has the necessary coverage before arrival.

Mandatory Medical Evacuation Coverage

Select destinations also require that travelers have medical evacuation coverage in the event they need to be transported for COVID-19 treatment.

Many policies may include the medical evacuation benefit, which can cover transport to the nearest adequate medical facility. If the treating physician says the traveler needs to return home for treatment, that cost can also be covered.

Travelers can search for travel insurance policies that include emergency medical and medical evacuation coverage for COVID-19 . There are currently 52 policies available on Squaremouth.com that offer this coverage.

