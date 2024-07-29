International Fashion Retailer Primark Enters Michigan, Opening First Store in the State at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets

The new store will open its doors to Detroit -area shoppers on September 12 .

A number of roles are still open and can be applied for on the Primark careers website.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark , the international retailer offering quality fashion at value prices, announced today it will open its new store at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, Michigan on Thursday, September 12. Primark's first store in the state of Michigan, this opening will offer Detroit-area shoppers more than 36,600 square feet of retail selling space with the latest fashion trends and essentials for the whole family, as well as homewares and beauty - all at affordable prices.

This store opening will come fresh off the heels of Primark's opening at the Florida Mall in Orlando, due to open Thursday, August 29. This momentum is part of Primark's ongoing expansion within the US market and the new openings will bring Primark to 27 US stores, across 11 states, and more than 450 stores globally.

With preparation for the fall opening underway, Primark's Talent Acquisition team is searching for retail colleagues to fill full and part-time roles. All available roles can be viewed on the Primark Careers Site and successful applicants can look forward to Primark's competitive salary, with sales associate base pay starting at $15.25 an hour and $0.50 per hour increases at 6 months and 12 months of employment. Primark's Recruitment Centers at the Great Lake Crossing Outlets will continue to run over the next few weeks and interested candidates are encouraged to apply online to positions of interest or to visit the recruitment center for a walk-in interview. The recruitment center is open Wednesday through to Sunday from 9am to 6pm over the coming weeks.*

"Entering the state of Michigan is an exciting step for us at Primark and we're already feeling the love – or Primania – from the community as we build our store team and educate those new to the brand on all we offer," said Kevin Tulip, President of Primark US. "The folks in and around The Motor City have welcomed us with open arms and we can't wait to return the favor as we gear up for opening day!"

Beginning Thursday, September 12 at 11 a.m. ET, Primark will kick off an opening weekend filled with fun for the whole family. Shoppers can line up to be greeted with a live DJ spinning tracks, giveaways and local treats, first come first served.

With denim starting at $10 and tee shirts at $4, there is something for everyone at Primark. Primark has an extensive collection of licensed product at prices that won't break the bank, including fan-favorite collections such as Disney and sports offerings, including NBA Detroit Pistons and NFL Detroit Lions collections.

To help shoppers find what they're looking for at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, Primark's website allows customers to browse its product offering and check which products are available in their local store. To check it out, please visit: www.primark.com. Shoppers can also sign up here to get email updates on Primark's latest product drops, style inspiration, store opening dates, and more.

* The Primark Recruitment Center is located between Rally's and the Sleep Number store.

About Primark

Primark is an international fashion retailer employing more than 80,000 colleagues across 17 countries in Europe and the US. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark aims to provide affordable choices for everyone, from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out style across women's, men's and kids, as well as beauty, homeware and accessories. With a focus on creating great retail experiences, Primark has over 445 stores globally and continues to expand with the aim of reaching 530 stores by the end of 2026.

Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone through its Primark Cares strategy, a multi-year program that focuses on giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes. As part of this, Primark unveiled commitments it is working to achieve by 2030. These commitments include making all of its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials by 2030, halving carbon emissions across its value chain and pursuing a living wage for workers in its supply chain. More information can be found here: https://corporate.primark.com/en-us.

