International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Earns Honors on ILSHRM 'Best Workplaces' and GreatNonprofits 'Top-Rated' 2026 Lists

The Fellowship recognized as a top Illinois employer, and earns third consecutive Top-Rated distinction from GreatNonprofits

CHICAGO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) is proud to announce that it has received two prestigious honors: being named one of the Best Workplaces in Illinois for the second consecutive year, and being named a 2026 Top-Rated Nonprofit by GreatNonprofits for the third consecutive year.

Organized by Best Companies Group and sponsored by Illinois State Council for the Society for Human Resource Management (ILSHRM), the Best Workplaces in Illinois award honors organizations that excel in creating positive, high-trust work environments through strong culture, employee support, and growth opportunities. Winners are selected based 75% on anonymous employee survey feedback, and 25% on company practices in leadership, culture, compensation, and benefits.

This year's honorees were announced at the 2026 ILSHRM annual conference last week, with The Fellowship ranking 10th out of 20 in its category.

In addition, The Fellowship also received its third consecutive 'Top-Rated Charity' designation from GreatNonprofits, based on its star rating and volume of reviews received annually from organizations' supporters, volunteers and beneficiaries. The Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charity and its services.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized once again as one of Illinois' best workplaces," said Robin Van Etten, US CEO and Global Chief Operating Officer for The Fellowship. "This honor reflects the dedication and passion of our team, who work every day to support our mission and each other. Creating an environment where employees feel valued and inspired is at the heart of everything we do."

In 2025, The Fellowship received a record number of awards, including its debut on Chicago's Best Workplaces list, and being named to Forbes' Top 100 Charities list for the 5th consecutive year.

The organization is the largest provider of humanitarian aid in Israel, and since the attacks of October 7th, 2023, The Fellowship has committed $300 million in aid to support the ongoing emergency needs in Israel and to continue providing assistance in its core program areas of poverty, security and aliyah, and to support other needy populations impacted by the war and ongoing conflict.

To learn more about The Fellowship, its mission, and culture, visit www.ifcj.org.

About the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

For more than 40 years, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) has been the leading non-profit building bridges between Christians and Jews, blessing Israel and the Jewish people around the world with humanitarian care and lifesaving aid. In 2025, The Fellowship helped 2 million people living in poverty, helped thousands make aliyah back to their homeland, Israel, and helped strengthen Israel's security infrastructure. To learn more about the Fellowship's work, visit www.ifcj.org.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. We are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on our established research methodology. Our surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.

About Illinois SHRM

The Illinois State Council for the Society for Human Resource Management (ILSHRM) is dedicated to serving the needs of SHRM chapters in Illinois by representation to the National Society of SHRM and assistance in achieving each SHRM Illinois Chapter's highest potential. The ILSHRM promotes professionalism in human resources and adds value to the SHRM membership. The ILSHRM Board is made up of volunteer representatives across Illinois who serve to advance the human resources profession.

About GreatNonprofits

GreatNonprofits is the leading site for donors and volunteers to find stories and ratings of nonprofits. Stories on the site influence 30 million donation decisions a year. Visit www.greatnonprofits.org for more information.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE International Fellowship of Christians and Jews