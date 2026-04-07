The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Distributes $12M in Aid for Passover Holiday

JERUSALEM, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of the ongoing war with Iran and the resulting humanitarian needs, The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) is distributing $12.1 million in aid to support 240,000 people across Israel and the former Soviet Union (FSU) for the Passover holiday, and is providing additional emergency infrastructure and support to groups newly affected by the ongoing war.

The aid, which varies in type based on the population served, ranges from approximately $150 to $250 per eligible recipient and includes:

Israel's largest humanitarian org distributes $12.1M in aid to 240K people in Israel & the FSU to mark Passover holiday Post this Yael Eckstein, President and Global CEO of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship), assembles Passover food boxes for distribution in Tiberias, Israel on March 23, 2026. The Fellowship provided food and assistance to 240,000 people in Israel and the former Soviet Union for the holiday. Credit: IFCJ/Buksa Digital

$11.1 million in financial grants and food packages to approximately 140,000 low-income people, including war-affected households, Nova survivors, reservist families, and bereaved families.

$795,250 toward aid for 8,000 individuals whose homes were damaged from missile attacks.

$1.6 million in food cards for 1,300 families in Northern Israel living under ongoing security threats from Hezbollah.

1,500 emergency food packages and 350 shelter kits including games, non-perishable food, blankets, water bottles and more are being distributed to shelters in the North, in partnership with Latet.

10,500 soldiers, including reservists, lone soldiers and soldiers in need, are receiving special holiday packages in recognition of their service, in partnership with the Association for Israel's Soldiers.

Funded 900 Communal Passover Seders which took place in dozens of shelters across Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel for residents living under continued threat. This project is in partnership with Kiryat Shmona Municipality, Jewish National Fund, Rashi Foundation, The Fellowship, Tenufa Administration, Max Credit Cards, and the Israel Community Centers Network.

Additionally, 97,000 elderly and families in need in the Jewish communities of the FSU will also continue receiving holiday humanitarian support from The Fellowship, including annual distributions of holiday food packages, matzah and extra basic needs assistance.

"Passover is a holiday of freedom and hope, but this year many Israeli citizens are facing economic hardship and uncertainty in the shadow of the war, living under constant threat of missiles from Iran and Hezbollah," said Yael Eckstein, President and Global CEO of The Fellowship. "Passover teaches us that we must help those in need, so our staff continues to brave the ongoing dangers to deliver our aid."

Alongside holiday support in Israel and the FSU, The Fellowship is also providing nearly $4.8 million in emergency infrastructure, supplies and support for civilians, security and rescue personnel now facing financial distress due to the ongoing war. The organization also continues to support its core work and mission of supporting vulnerable Jewish populations—including the elderly, disadvantaged families, and at-risk youth—in Israel, the FSU and worldwide.

"The grants and assistance we provide are designed to warm the heart and allow families to celebrate the holiday safely and with dignity," Eckstein added. "Our donors and supporters around the world, moved by this message, have stepped up with extreme generosity to enable us to do this work and reach the people of Israel with the assistance they need, not only in the midst of war—but precisely at the time that they need it most."

About the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

For more than 40 years, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) has been the leading non-profit building bridges between Christians and Jews, blessing Israel and the Jewish people around the world with humanitarian care and lifesaving aid. In 2025, The Fellowship helped 2 million people living in poverty, helped thousands make aliyah back to their homeland, Israel, and helped strengthen Israel's security infrastructure. To learn more about the Fellowship's work, visit www.ifcj.org.

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SOURCE International Fellowship of Christians and Jews