International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Rapidly Deploys Additional Aid and Security Support During First Week of War with Iran

As of March 5, 2026, The Fellowship has implemented a range of emergency measures across Israel, including:

Security Measures & Equipment for First Responders

Five mobile bomb shelters have been installed to provide immediate protection in communities exposed to attacks, with five more to be placed in the coming week.

To assist emergency personnel operating on the front lines, the organization has distributed 390 rescue kits to first responders and deployed Fellowship Appreciation Vehicles to deliver humanitarian support to security and rescue teams working in the field.

Direct Assistance to Affected Civilians

The Fellowship has also provided direct assistance to civilians impacted by missile strikes, including the distribution of 618 emergency purchase cards to individuals and families displaced from their homes, helping them obtain essential supplies as they navigate sudden disruption and uncertainty.

In Tel Aviv, portable beds have been delivered to 10 shelters to accommodate elderly seeking safety during ongoing alerts.

Food card distribution has begun for 1,875 individuals and families throughout Israel who have lost their homes.

Approximately 2,000 Holocaust survivors without the support of caregivers, family, or elderly homes, or those who are unable to purchase or prepare food due to the war, will receive a daily cooked meal for 2 weeks.

Food for civil volunteers in evacuated areas: Volunteers play an important role in assisting evacuees in areas directly affected by the war, helping clean debris from apartments, salvaging personal items, collecting clothing, assisting families with children and the elderly, and more. The Fellowship will help fund food for volunteers during their long days of work.

Support for New Olim (Immigrants)

Recognizing the particular needs of new immigrants during times of crisis, The Fellowship is conducting ongoing informational sessions for new olim to help them understand emergency procedures, access resources, and remain connected to vital community support systems.

"The Fellowship stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Israel during this incredibly difficult time," said Yael Eckstein, President and Global CEO of The Fellowship. "As families seek safety from relentless attacks and communities face immense uncertainty, we are working around the clock to provide lifesaving aid, strengthen emergency response efforts, and ensure that the most vulnerable know they are not alone. Our mission has always been to bring comfort, security, and hope to Israel's people, and that commitment is stronger than ever today."

The Fellowship, Israel's largest provider of humanitarian aid, worked for weeks in advance of the conflict to prepare a variety of aid. These preparations are in addition to its ongoing commitment to support the rebuilding of communities following the Swords of Iron War. Since the attacks of October 7, 2023, The Fellowship has committed $300 million in aid to those affected to fill the ongoing needs stemming from that conflict.

