International Financial Group Brings Diverse Background to Agent Experience while Joining Integrity Partnership

23 Jan, 2024, 12:05 ET

Energetic provider of life and wealth services, that matches Integrity in values and passion for serving others, will utilize the Integrity platform to enter a new phase of opportunity and growth

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with International Financial Group, an independent marketing organization based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and led by Tobechukwu "Tobe" Oraegbu. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

"Tobe is a high achiever who leads from the front — he embraces the leadership qualities of service and perseverance that Integrity is always looking for in a partner," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Tobe moves his business forward with the idea that everyone can win, which echoes Integrity's founding ideals. His tenacious spirit, stemming from his diverse background, has pushed him to seek out the best industry advantages for his agents — and there truly is no greater advantage than partnering with Integrity. Our cutting-edge technology and world-class resources give agents the most cohesive foundation to holistically protect the life, health and wealth of more Americans. As partners, the best is yet to come for Integrity and International Financial Group!"

Raised in Nigeria, Oraegbu came to the United States as a collegiate athlete. He brought the same driven and hard-working spirit to his career in insurance when he founded International Financial Group. The agency provides life insurance, final expense and mortgage protection products to families across the United States through a remarkably young professional team. By aligning his team under a shared vision of customer-centric service and tenacity, Oraegbu helps agents create their own success.

"Integrity is the best in our industry because of its commitment to continuous innovation and relentless improvement," explained Tobe Oraegbu, President of International Financial Group. "I'm very driven by those same qualities and I quickly connected with Integrity's vision. Our team thrives on competition and we want to be the best versions of ourselves every day. We're so excited to leverage Integrity's revolutionary technology and comprehensive partner resources to become more efficient and effective in how we serve clients. I've also been so impressed with the way Integrity cares for its own. Integrity truly lives its values by caring for all stakeholders in the insurance process. We are thrilled to join the industry's all-star team and can't wait to amplify our potential as an Integrity partner."

Oraegbu's team can immediately utilize Integrity's proprietary offerings, which help agents create more meaningful connections with consumers in need. These technology-driven solutions include LeadCENTER, which offers agents high-quality leads on demand, and MarketingCENTER, which provides customizable marketing assets while ensuring agents maintain compliance. Partners can also access a wealth of influential data and analytics and exciting product optimization.

Oraegbu adds his compelling story to Integrity's network of partners, a collective of industry legends and icons who are expanding financial and insurance offerings across the country. Their collaboration has given rise to more holistic solutions that better protect consumers' life, health and wealth and create stronger solutions for all stakeholders, helping Americans plan for the good days ahead.

For more information about International Financial Group's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/InternationalFinancialGroup.

About Integrity Marketing Group
Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to our clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About International Financial Group
International Financial Group, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance renowned for its innovative wealth management and retirement planning approach. Established with a vision to provide unparalleled service, International Financial Group has swiftly grown to serve thousands of American families annually, generating millions in annual premium through the dedication of hundreds of writing agents.

