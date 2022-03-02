International Franchise Association Names Four Goldfish Swim School Franchisees as 2022 Franchisee of the Year Recipients

TROY, Mich., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC , the premier learn-to-swim franchise concept, announces four of its standout franchisees – Scott Payne, Dana Schuchardt, Amy Strozier and Alex Tyler – as recipients of the International Franchise Association's (IFA) prestigious Franchisee of the Year Award. The annual recognition honors a select group of franchisees who have demonstrated excellence within the franchise community. Goldfish Swim School tops the list with the most franchisees recognized on this year's list of winners.

The Franchisee of the Year Award, sponsored by IFA's partner Paychex, recognizes leading franchisees who exemplify at least one of IFA's " Open for Opportunity " core pillars: Community, Workforce, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and Veterans. The winners are presented during the association's annual convention award ceremony, Feb. 29 - March 1 in San Diego, California.

"To have four of our franchisees recognized with this prestigious award is a testament to the caliber of individuals we've welcomed into the Goldfish Family," said Chris McCuiston, CEO & Co-Founder of Goldfish Swim School. "Their passion and commitment to the brand has not gone unnoticed, and to see them accept these awards among franchising's greatest players is a true honor. From embracing our core values, to volunteering to take on new projects, to adding more schools to their portfolios, they've helped set the foundation for continued growth and opportunity while committing to our brand's lifesaving mission."

Goldfish Swim School Franchisee Winners:

Consistent among all Goldfish Swim School franchisees is a commitment to the brand's core values – Creating a Golden Experience, Providing Wow! Customer Experience, Treating People with Integrity, Compassion & Trust, Meeting & Exceeding Expectations so you see Extraordinary Results and Making a Big Deal Out of Life's Accomplishments by Remembering to Celebrate. The leading swim school franchise brand looks to its franchisees to incorporate these guiding principles into the daily operations of their swim schools, as well as in their communities.

Consistently outranking its competition, Goldfish Swim School continues to prove itself as a top-rated and most established swim school franchise in the space. Today, with 125-plus locations open and more than 120 in development, the brand is on track for strategic franchise expansion across North America. Riding this wave of success, the company is looking for qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities who are involved with their community, have a passion for water safety and are hungry to dive into the world of franchising.

For more information on Goldfish Swim School and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchise-opportunities/ or call 248-801-1850.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its Franchise 500® ranking, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, and Inc. Magazine's Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with more than 125 schools open, and an additional 120+ in development in more than 30 states and Canada.

