International Franchise Association's Annual Convention Shines Spotlight on Industry Leaders Shaping the Future

Batteries Plus Chief Development Officer to Share Expertise on Managing Turnover and Maintaining Healthy Pipelines

  • Anticipation surrounds 2024 International Franchise Association's (IFA) annual convention, featuring renowned figures in the franchising industry, keynote speakers, panels, and educational breakout sessions.
  • Batteries Plus, a leading franchise in battery retail, to present its Chief Development Officer, Joe Malmuth, as an industry expert as a panelist and roundtable facilitator.
  • Malmuth, a key panelist, will discuss turnover numbers and strategies for developing and maintaining a robust franchise pipeline.

HARTLAND, Wis., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 International Franchise Association's (IFA) highly anticipated annual convention is slated to kick off this coming weekend in Phoenix, Arizona. The can't-miss event will welcome some of franchising's biggest names for a jam-packed event featuring keynote speakers, panels and educational breakout sessions. With no shortage of knowledge to share, Batteries Plus, the world's leading consumer and business specialty battery franchise, will showcase its very own Chief Development Officer, Joe Malmuth, as a panelist and roundtable facilitator.

Aimed at helping attendees develop a deeper understanding of franchising, learn better lead capture and closure techniques, and develop effective franchisee strategies, the Franchise Development track is one of the most popular of the convention. Joe Malmuth will be featured on a panel of his peers focused on discussing turnover numbers and how brands can develop and maintain a healthy sales pipeline. Malmuth will also be featured as a roundtable facilitator at the convention.

"The IFA is undoubtably the most influential conference of the year, and whether you are a franchisor, franchisee or supplier, it is simply a must-attend event," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer for Batteries Plus. "At Batteries Plus, we know we have something special when it comes to development and growth, and I look forward to sharing the strategies we've developed in person to help others find sustainable, long-term solutions to ensure their brands continue to grow and thrive."

The IFA began in 1960 as a meeting between a small group of entrepreneurs to discuss the state of franchising. Over the next 60+ years, the organization has continued to grow, offering more resources, advocacy, investment and educational opportunities for those in the industry. The annual convention will welcome more than 4,000 franchise professionals and is sure to be the place for professional development and learning about new franchise industry trends.

With over 800 store locations in operation and development nationwide, Batteries Plus has carved out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including cell phone repair and key fob replacement. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. Plus, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, gaining 40 spots from last year's ranking, an overall improvement of 162 spots over the past three years, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

For more information on Batteries Plus and its franchise opportunities, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:
Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Julianne Stevenson, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 224-558-2510

SOURCE Batteries Plus

