International Motors honors 2025 dealers of the year

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Motors, LLC* ("International") announced the International® and IC Bus® Dealer of the Year award winners at its annual dealer meeting this week in Orlando. This event is an opportunity for International to celebrate the successes of the dealer network from the previous year. More importantly, it is a moment to align our strategy to ensure we deliver quality solutions for our customers every day.

The 2025 Dealer of the Year award winners were selected based on their performance in several criteria, such as vehicle sales, parts sales, International S13® Integrated Powertrain sales, and service dwell time. Growth in key areas like market share, customer experience survey results, and leveraging solutions through International® Financial are additional data points used to make Dealer of the Year selections.

"The annual International dealer meeting is always an exciting event because it brings our network together," said Dan Kayser, executive vice president, Commercial Operations, International. "Our truck and bus dealers are our closest partners, and they work hard every day to give customers a dependable, consistent experience. This event celebrates that partnership and the strength we have when we're aligned as one International."

2025 International U.S. and Canada Dealer of the Year: Wieland Truck and Trailer

Michigan-based Wieland Truck and Trailer had an impressive year, exceeding their targets across the board — from parts growth and truck sales to significant gains in customer experience and market share. They achieved nearly seven times their goal for conquest customer count.

"Customers count on dealers who act as true partners, and Wieland Truck and Trailer delivered above and beyond that promise," said Justina Morosin, senior vice president, Sales and Field Operations, International. "Their accomplishments are a direct result of their focus and customer first approach, and we're proud of the consistency and care their team brings to every interaction."

"Being named Dealer of the Year is an incredible honor, and I'm proud of what our team accomplished this past year," said Rob Cleary, dealer principal, Wieland Truck and Trailer. "Customers expect a partner who can support them across their entire operation, and our team takes that responsibility seriously. I'm looking forward to celebrating with them at the dealership and seeing what we achieve in the year ahead."

Wieland Truck and Trailer, founded in the 1930s, has three locations in Michigan.

2025 International Latin America Dealer of the Year: Capasa

Capasa was selected as the Dealer of the Year winner because of their commitment to achieving a unique customer experience through comprehensive solutions and support.

"Capasa puts customers at the center of what they do," said Rafael Alvarenga, vice president, Latin America Commercial Operations, International. "Their commitment to providing effective solutions and strong support makes a meaningful impact across Latin America and sets a strong example for our entire dealer network."

"It's an honor to be named Dealer of the Year. We take great pride in offering transportation solutions that support our customers at every stage of their operations," said Luis Gerardo Amarante Alvarado, dealer principal, Capasa. "This award is a celebration of our team's effort and commitment, and I look forward to what we'll accomplish in the year ahead."

Capasa was founded in 1962 to meet the needs of the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. They have a presence in the cities of Culiacán, Los Mochis, Mazatlán and Guamúchil and in the state of Baja California Sur in the cities of Los Cabos and La Paz.

2025 IC Bus Dealer of the Year: Midwest Transit Equipment

Midwest Transit Equipment's strong commitment to excellence, commercial execution and customer support made them a perfect fit for IC Bus Dealer of the Year. They exceeded their target in orders, advanced battery-electric vehicle readiness and adoption, and completed training with extensive customer-facing engagement.

"Our dealers play an essential role in providing safe, dependable transportation for students," said Charles Chilton, vice president and general manager, IC Bus. "Midwest Transit Equipment embodies what it means to be part of IC Bus through their teamwork, customer focus and dedication to building a stronger future for our industry. We're proud of their team for the example they set for our network."

"Celebrating our 50th year and being named IC Bus Dealer of the Year is an incredible honor for us," said John McKinney, chairman, Midwest Transit Equipment. "Our team is committed to trust, collaboration and setting a high standard for the customers and communities we serve. I'm grateful for their effort and excited to celebrate this achievement together."

Midwest Transit Equipment is the largest volume school bus dealership in the United States. They have nine locations and a team of 300 employees.

To find your nearest International or IC Bus dealer in the U.S. and Canada visit the dealer locators on International.com or ICBus.com. For distributors in Mexico and Latin America, search Mexico.International.com and Latin-America.InternationalCamiones.com.

