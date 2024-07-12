International Law Enforcement Collaboration Leads to Arrest of Pediatrician in Ecuador for Child Sexual Exploitation

Utah-based OUR Rescue provided critical training, cyber tools and K-9 support to aid in arrest

QUITO, Ecuador, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 10, in partnership with teams from OUR Rescue and U.S. law enforcement, Ecuadorian authorities successfully apprehended a well-known pediatrician on charges of both the production and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through online sites around the world, including to the United States. The 63-year-old pediatrician, Pablo Aníbal I.P., has been under investigation since March of 2024, after police received a tip that he was creating CSAM of his patients, ranging in age from 8-12 years old.

"Thanks to the trust that our law enforcement partners have placed in OUR Rescue and our leadership in Ecuador, we were able to assist them with the cyber tools, technology, and training they needed to identify and arrest this suspected predator," said Tammy Lee, OUR Rescue CEO. "This operation and others like it would not have been possible without support from our generous donors, who are committed to helping us expand this critical movement to protect and rescue children and women worldwide."

OUR Rescue's assistance in the operation included the on-site support of Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) K9 Rosco and his handler, Lt. John Haning, from Rogers County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma. "We worked alongside police on the scene to find additional evidence that will aid in the prosecution of this dangerous man, who is a threat to Quito's innocent children," Tammy Lee added. Trained to detect a specific chemical scent found in electronic storage devices, Rosco located two small SD cards and one cellphone that were not found in the initial search. Rosco also served as essential emotional support to those on scene.

A spokesperson for the National Police's digital patrol unit emphasized, "We are committed to eradicating child exploitation in all its forms. This operation underscores our dedication to safeguarding our children and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice."

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), there were 88 million CSAM files reported to their CyberTipline in 2022. OUR Rescue was honored to work alongside the local Prosecutor's Office, the National Police, and the U.S. Embassy in Ecuador, among other federal agencies, to see this operation to completion and support this vital work.

Following the arrest, the Prosecutor's Office in Ecuador released a statement via X, reaffirming their commitment to protecting children and ensuring that justice is served promptly. An arraignment hearing for Pablo Aníbal I.P. is expected in the coming days.

Tammy Lee concluded, "OUR Rescue is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate and partner with agencies around the world committed to this important work."

