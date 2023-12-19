International Legal Expert Writes Guide for Navigating Data Compliance With Forthcoming Trustworthy AI Legal Requirements

"Trust." by Dominique Shelton Leipzig is released with Forbes Books

This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).

NEW YORK , Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust. Responsible AI, Innovation, Privacy and Data Leadership, by Dominique Shelton Leipzig, is now available for pre-order on Amazon . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and will be officially released on December 26, 2023.

The emergence of generative AI has ushered in a new industrial revolution, the likes of which we have no precedent. It's an era in which data will be a company's most valuable asset, and the trust of customers and clients is currency.

Dominique Shelton Leipzig releases Trust. with Forbes Books.

On December 8, 2023, the EU announced the political agreement to adopt a . That law will go into effect in two years, but it is imperative for companies to understand how this law will impact their operations as they build AI governance now. Shelton Leipzig's book covers trends in 96 countries and six continents as it relates to other jurisdictions with similar AI frameworks under consideration. This transitional time makes Shelton Leipzig's perspective invaluable to leaders feeling the pressure of the AI arms race.

Trust. is Shelton Leipzig's reminder to today's leaders that regardless of the nature of their business, they are data leaders, and their company is a data company—especially regarding emerging technologies like generative AI.

In addition to words of warning, Trust. offers a comprehensive and enlightening exploration of the data issues facing every single company board and C-Suite. Shelton Leipzig covers both the incredible value of data, as well as the sacred responsibilities to protect it in the definitive playbook on solutions for CEOs and Board Members. Her insights help these leaders create effective governance structures to optimize trust in AI, digital security, and data privacy.

Readers are treated to Shelton Leipzig's expertise on global legislation and the role it plays in shaping AI regulation, data and security liabilities, and compliance how-tos for multinational companies. In addition, her practical advice is understandable for non-technical CEOs and Board Members so that they can emerge as AI governance leaders regardless of their starting point.

Trust. makes executives aware that data privacy is an urgent worldwide issue, and that CEOs face more legal exposure in this space than ever. But the book argues that with the right legal perspective and a proactive approach, they can build trustworthy, compliant systems that protect their company, customers, and interests.

"If Web 1.0 and 2.0 could be characterized by the mantra 'move fast and break things,' then what if we reimagined that mantra to deal with the awesome opportunities and responsibilities that data brings to us today? What if we 'moved fast' with trust?" Shelton Leipzig asked. "This book argues that innovation does not have to be synonymous with 'breaking' anything. Instead, we can innovate by garnering the trust of our customers, business partners, and colleagues."

About Dominique Shelton Leipzig

Dominique Shelton Leipzig is a Privacy & Cybersecurity Partner. She founded and leads the firm's Global Data Innovation team to advise CEOs and Board Members on smart digital governance. She has trained 50,000+ professionals in AI, privacy and cyber, leveraging legal trends to accurately forecast digital risks and opportunities.

Trust. is her fourth book, adding to a body of work that includes a Financial Times op-ed concerning cross-border data transfers that foreshadowed federal policy years in advance.

A true industry thought leader, Dominique is the founder of the Digital Trust Summit , a gathering for CEOs and board members to reimagine effective data oversight. She has been named a "Diligent Modern Governance 100 leader" and a LA Times "Legal Visionary," and has won 24 total awards throughout her career.

Dominique is the co-founder and co-CEO of NxtWork, a non-profit dedicated to diversifying the C-suite and the boardroom. She was appointed to the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence's Risk and Cybersecurity Insights Council in 2022. She has been a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) board since 2020. She was recently appointed to the Advisory Board of the AI Governance Center . She is certified in privacy by the IAPP and board governance by the UCLA Andersen School of Business, Berkeley Haas School of Business and the NextGen Directors board programs..

Dominique is fluent in French, having lived and worked frequently in France over the past twenty years. She has led engagements in Senegal, Kenya, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, and Israel. She resides in Los Angeles. Her practice is global.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Media Contacts

Forbes Books Media Contact: Tate Causey, [email protected]

Dominique Shelton Leipzig Media Contact: Riham Amin, [email protected]

SOURCE Forbes Books