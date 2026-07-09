International Luxury Hotel Association Announces Continued Partnership with NUTRAFi and Welcomes Kyle Jones and Rhonda Bonilla to the NUTRAFi Leadership Team

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) is pleased to recognize its continued partnership with NUTRAFi, a pharmaceutical-grade nutraceutical wellness company, and to welcome two new members of the NUTRAFi leadership team: Kyle Jones, Chief Growth Officer, and Rhonda Bonilla, Chief Science Officer.

Kyle Jones and Rhonda Bonilla

NUTRAFi has been an ILHA industry partner for two years, participating in the association's advisory board, webinar series, and annual conference. The companies share a commitment to advancing the standard of wellness in luxury hospitality — a category that has moved from amenity to strategic priority for the world's leading hotel operators.

"Wellness is no longer a differentiator in luxury hospitality — it is an expectation. Today's luxury guest arrives with a level of health awareness and personal wellness practice that demands a new standard from the properties they choose. The conversation has shifted from what a hotel offers to how a guest feels across every moment of their stay — from the quality of what they consume to how they sleep, how they recover, and how they leave. NUTRAFi represents the kind of clinically credible, innovation-driven thinking that our members need to be in conversation with. Welcoming Kyle and Rhonda to the team only strengthens that." Barak Hirschowitz, President, International Luxury Hotel Association

NUTRAFi is led by CEO Jennifer Switzer, alongside Chief Growth Officer Kyle Jones, and Chief Science Officer Rhonda Bonilla.

"I am beyond thrilled to bring onboard Kyle and Rhonda to the NUTRAFi team. Their passion for health and wellness as well as their abilities to help us grow into a globally recognized Brand are two of many reasons they are a perfect fit. Kyle will be the face of NUTRAFi for the years to come. He is the perfect image for our Brand and exactly what I was looking for. I know he will represent the company in the highest regard!" Jennifer Switzer, CEO, NUTRAFi

About Kyle Jones, Chief Growth Officer, NUTRAFi

Kyle Jones brings fifteen years of experience in the longevity, health, and wellness industry to his role at NUTRAFi. A former collegiate athlete who earned a full scholarship to play football, Kyle went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from Texas State University. He competed for six years with the United States of America Powerlifting Association, earning two gold medals, before transitioning to physique competition where he earned his Pro Card in Bodybuilding. His entrepreneurial drive led him to launch one of the world's largest longevity franchises in 2015, which he grew over a decade into a network of 52 open locations across the United States and Canada, with 250 additional locations awarded for development. At NUTRAFi, Kyle oversees operations and growth strategy, guided by his core values of faith, family, and service. Kyle also joins ILHA's Leadership Board, where he will bring his growth and wellness expertise to the association's broader industry initiatives.

"I cannot express how grateful and ecstatic I am to join the NUTRAFi family. Jennifer has created such an amazing platform to help people and businesses around the world through the channels of health, wellness, and relationship building. I pride myself in building genuine heartfelt relationships and helping others be the best version of themselves. I am honored to take over the role as the face of NUTRAFi and I am extremely excited about the future. We have some exciting things planned and I can't wait for everyone to see where we take this Brand in the years to come!" Kyle Jones, Chief Growth Officer, NUTRAFi

About Rhonda Bonilla, Chief Science Officer, NUTRAFi

Rhonda Bonilla, FNP-C, serves as the Chief Science Officer at NUTRAFi, where she brings over 30 years of deep clinical expertise to the intersection of health optimization and hospitality. With a distinguished background in Emergency Medicine, Immunology, and Functional Medicine, she is dedicated to integrating science-backed wellness solutions into travel and lifestyle environments. As a lifelong learner and passionate educator, Rhonda is committed to empowering individuals to lead healthier, more vibrant lives through innovative, accessible nutritional technology.

Coming Up

NUTRAFi will be featured in an upcoming ILHA webinar, Well from the Inside Out: How Luxury Hotels Are Raising the Standard on Guest Wellness, reaching ILHA's global community of more than 1.1 million hospitality and travel professionals. NUTRAFi will also be featured at ILHA INSPIRE, the association's annual flagship conference, on December 15 and 16, 2026 at the JW Marriott Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA)

The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) is the leading trade association uniting the world of luxury hospitality across its three core pillars: real estate, hospitality, and travel. With a global community of more than 1.1 million professionals and a think tank of over 300 industry leaders, ILHA drives the conversations, partnerships, and innovations shaping the future of luxury experiences. Its ILHA INSPIRE flagship event brings together senior leaders from across the industry for high-level networking, insights, and collaboration, alongside a year-round content platform connecting owners, operators, developers, and brands. For more information, visit https://ilha.org/

SOURCE International Luxury Hotel Association