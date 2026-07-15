International Luxury Hotel Association's INSPIRE 2026 Returns to Orlando This December

Tina Edmundson, President of Luxury at Marriott International, and Carolyne Doyon, President & CEO of Club Med North America & Caribbean, Confirmed as Headline Speakers

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association today announced ILHA INSPIRE 2026, its flagship North American luxury hotel conference, taking place December 15–16, 2026 at JW Marriott Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa in Orlando, Florida. The two-day event is expected to draw 900–1,000 senior investors, developers, owners, and operators from across the global luxury hospitality industry.

Tina Edmundson, Marriott International and Carolyne Doyon, Club Med

ILHA INSPIRE 2026 will open with a keynote interview featuring Tina Edmundson, President of Luxury at Marriott International, interviewed by Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide — a conversation exploring luxury hotel strategy, brand positioning, and how the world's most discerning guests are redefining what exceptional looks like. The program also features a leadership fireside chat with Carolyne Doyon, President & CEO of Club Med North America & Caribbean, who has led the portfolio to its highest-ever revenue performance, while expanding its premium positioning and modernizing the brand for a new generation of travelers.

"Luxury travelers have become extraordinary curators of their own lives. They aren't looking to simply visit the world's most captivating places – they want to feel connected to them, to the people behind them, to stories that can't be found in a guidebook, and to craft their own stories. Our role is to create experiences that are as emotionally resonant as they are exceptional. That's why conversations like those at ILHA INSPIRE are so important. They challenge us to think beyond today's expectations, exchange ideas across the industry, and collectively shape the future of luxury hospitality in ways that are more meaningful, more personal, and ultimately more enduring."

Tina Edmundson, President of Luxury, Marriott International

Luxury today is a feeling more than it is a product. Travelers now are craving a true vacation from the day-to-day, not just a change of scenery. They want to unplug, reconnect with one another, and rediscover what actually makes them happy. Club Med has spent years claiming its place in the premium space by protecting exactly that, the connection, spontaneity, and simple fun people are missing most. I'm excited to join fellow leaders at INSPIRE to discuss how our industry can keep creating experiences that are more meaningful, more intentional, and deeply relevant to today's traveler."

Carolyne Doyon, President & CEO of Club Med North America & Caribbean

The INSPIRE 2026 agenda spans investment and development, AI and technology, wellness and longevity, brand extension, sustainability, F&B strategy, marketing, workforce and talent, and the future of the luxury guest experience. Additional speakers and session details will be announced in the coming months.

The conference will be preceded by the ILHA Board Meeting on Monday, December 14, and will close with the President's Dinner on the evening of December 16, an invitation-only gathering for speakers, sponsors, and board members.

"INSPIRE isn't just about who's in the room. It's about the questions we ask each other while we're there. We've built an agenda with the right people and the right information, but the real value comes from the debate and discussion that happens across every touchpoint of the event. Our goal is that every attendee leaves with what they need to make 2027 their strongest year yet."



Barak Hirschowitz, President, International Luxury Hotel Association

Registration for ILHA INSPIRE 2026 is now open. Visit ilha.org/inspire to learn more and secure your place.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA)

The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) is the leading trade association uniting the world of luxury hospitality across its three core pillars: real estate, hospitality, and travel. With a global community of more than 1.1 million professionals and a think tank of over 300 industry leaders, ILHA drives the conversations, partnerships, and innovations shaping the future of luxury experiences. Its flagship event, ILHA INSPIRE, brings together 900–1,000 senior investors, developers, owners, and operators for two days of high-level programming, networking, and deal-making. ILHA INSPIRE 2026 takes place December 15–16, 2026 at JW Marriott Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa, Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit https://ilha.org/

SOURCE International Luxury Hotel Association