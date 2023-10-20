INTERNATIONAL LUXURY HOTEL ASSOCIATION'S INSPIRE LUXURY HOSPITALITY CONFERENCE SET FOR DECEMBER 2023

International Luxury Hotel Association

20 Oct, 2023

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) is excited to share more details about the upcoming INSPIRE Luxury Hospitality Conference. Set to take place at the Eden Roc Miami Beach on December 11 & 12, 2023, this premier conference is a must-attend event for luxury hospitality professionals.

ILHA INSPIRE Conference
ILHA INSPIRE Conference

Limited to just 500 in-person attendees, INSPIRE offers an intimate, curated environment optimized for learning, sharing, and deal-making. The conference will connect the industry's most important leaders, innovators, investors, developers, owners, operators, and providers, fostering an environment that encourages networking and business deals.

The INSPIRE Networking Hub is designed to facilitate business deals and networking, ensuring attendees stay up-to-date with the most cutting-edge industry products and services. This unique opportunity provides the research and expertise needed to make the right decisions for your hotel in 2024 and ensure a competitive advantage.

The conference will also provide access to an exclusive world of deals, inspiration, insights, and handpicked solutions providers. Deals get made at INSPIRE.

Highlights of the conference include an on-stage interview with Amanda Elder, Chief Commercial Officer and member of the Kempinski board, discussing personalization and guest experience, the Kempinski Loyalty Plan, and staying relevant. The interview will be conducted by Mathew Evins, Chairman of Evins Communications, and a founding board member of the ILHA.

Encore, the trusted Technology Partner of the ILHA, offers a comprehensive end-to-end solution for flawless in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. With a profound commitment to event creativity and production excellence, Encore is poised to transform the stage and event space, creating an extraordinary and seamless event experience.

"Their expertise in technology and production ensures that every ILHA event is a stunning success," said Barak Hirschowitz, President, ILHA, "setting a new standard for innovation and excellence in the world of hospitality and beyond."

"ILHA does a great job of sparking the conversations critical to the luxury segment and we're proud to be their production partner for the event, as well as a thought partner within the ILHA community on the topics impacting our industry, our customers and our team members," said Brad Schumacher, Vice President Strategic Accounts at Encore.

Another notable session is "Luxury Hotel Development: Navigating Complexity with Adaptive Strategies," featuring speakers Phil Keb, Senior Executive of Luxury Brand Growth at IHG, Sergio Rascon, Vice President of Business Development at Hyatt's Inclusive Collection, Zach Demuth, Global Head of Hotels Research at JLL, and Rika Lisslo, Vice President Development, Americas at Hyatt Hotels Corporation, who will moderate the session.

Michael Wolf, CEO of Resort Pass, will host an on-stage interview with Martin Smith, General Manager of the Eden Roc Miami Beach. This interaction is set to offer attendees a deep dive into the minds of two significant figures in the luxury hospitality industry. The conversation will focus on key industry topics such as enhancing guest experience, driving engagement, and strategies for generating ancillary revenue. This exchange between Wolf and Smith will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to gain firsthand insights from these industry leaders, contributing to an enriching conference experience.

Registration is now open. Secure your place at the INSPIRE Luxury Hospitality Conference today. We look forward to welcoming you to the Eden Roc Miami Beach this December.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA):
The ILHA is the leading organization in the luxury hospitality industry, providing valuable resources, insights, and connections to its global network of professionals. With a focus on innovation, education, and exceptional guest experiences, the ILHA serves as a platform for industry leaders to come together and shape the future of luxury hospitality.

