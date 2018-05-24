International Pop Star Dua Lipa Joins Forces with /Nyden

"Dua is one of the most renowned pop artists in the world today. Her strong and fierce attitude, not to mention distinctive style, make her a perfect fit for the /Nyden tribe and philosophy," said Stina Force, Creative Director of /Nyden. "Dua's inspiring outlook and style is why we have chosen to work with her and co-create multiple collections."

"My first love is music, but fashion also plays an important role in my life because I believe it's so vital to self-expression. I look for clothes that reflect strength and fearlessness, but also match up to today's fast pace. So I'm excited to be co-creating with /Nyden on my designs – it's going to be a collection that's completely suited to me, both onstage and off, and for my fans," said Dua Lipa.

/Nyden calls upon carefully chosen creatives who not only exhibit integrity and have a strong sense of self, but also massive talent, to serve as co-creators in the design of capsule collections. In addition to Dua Lipa, footballer Jérôme Boateng, singer/songwriter Justine Skye, tattoo artist Dr. Woo and actress Noomi Rapace have their tribes ready and waiting, with even more announcements to come in the upcoming weeks.

About /Nyden

/Nyden is not a traditional fashion brand. It's a platform with a soul, co-creating with talented tastemakers who also value integrity. There are no collections, no seasons – just a stream of relevant drops and events. Putting Co-Creators at the center of the design process, sharing their stories and helping their artistry make an impact, /Nyden believes in empowering creativity to redefine the future. To learn more, visit Nyden.com.

