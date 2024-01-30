International Schools Services Aims to Combat Rising Professional Development Costs in Schools

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Schools Services (ISS), a global leader in providing comprehensive solutions to the international education field, is focused on cutting costs for professional development while simultaneously improving the quality of PD offerings for schools around the globe. ISS announced that its new ISS EDUlearn® Passport, designed to provide more cost-effective PD for teachers and school staff worldwide, is garnering positive attention since its 2023-2024 school year launch.

The ISS EDUlearn Passport® opens up a world of opportunity for school staff.
While costs for professional development have been rising for teachers, ISS is devoted to changing the narrative. ISS experts created the ISS EDUlearn® Passport as an alternative to traditional professional development programs. This program aims to empower educators worldwide by offering a full year of enriching courses designed to enhance teaching methodologies, foster collaboration and equity, implement strategic school-wide changes, and promote innovation and creativity.

These 80+ interactive workshops are offered live and on-demand to ensure all participants have full access to recordings, learning materials, and more for the average price of having one consultant visit your school. A single ISS EDUlearn® School Passport can cost less than one teacher's PD budget and allows every adult member of your school community (teachers, business office, human resources, admissions, secretaries, board members) to access the full catalog of courses for a full year.

Additionally, educators gain access to an extensive network of facilitators and consultants. Some of these consultants cost a school $10,000 per day for traditional PD programs, but are included in the ISS EDUlearn® Passport for no additional cost. For schools and teachers looking to save on PD and training costs, while maintaining access to a stellar suite of courses and webinars, the ISS EDUlearn® Passport is the ultimate solution.

Learn more about the ISS EDUlearn® Passport at https://iss.education/EDUlearn-passport.

About International Schools Services (ISS):

International Schools Services (ISS) is a nonprofit organization that has been at the forefront of international education for over 65 years. ISS is dedicated to providing innovative solutions and support to schools and educators worldwide.

