International Schools Services Breaks Ground as the First American-based International School Operator (ISO) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

News provided by

International Schools Services

06 Dec, 2023, 15:29 ET

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Schools Services (ISS), a leading global education provider, proudly announces its historic entry into the Riyadh education landscape as the first American-based International School Operator (ISO). Approval of ISS International Schools from the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) is a significant milestone which marks a pivotal moment for ISS and underscores its commitment to delivering world-class education to students in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Continue Reading
SISU School Model
SISU School Model

With a rich history spanning six decades, ISS has earned a reputation for excellence in international education, operating schools in various countries around the world. The decision to establish a presence in Riyadh is a strategic move, driven by a deep understanding of the region's growing demand for high-quality international education.

"We are thrilled to bring ISS's legacy of exceptional international schools to Riyadh," said Dr. Tom Hawkins, Vice President for School Start-ups, Management, and Operations at ISS. "Our mission is to empower students with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in a globalized world. By establishing ourselves as the first American-based International School Operator in Riyadh, we aim to contribute to the educational landscape of Saudi Arabia and foster a vibrant, multicultural learning environment."

ISS plans to leverage its expertise in curriculum development, teacher training, and school management to provide students in Riyadh with a comprehensive and holistic education. The curriculum will be designed to meet international standards while incorporating elements that celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia.

The establishment of ISS as the first American-based International School Operator in Riyadh is a testament to the organization's dedication to shaping the future of education. ISS looks forward to building meaningful partnerships with the local community and contributing to the educational development of Riyadh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a whole.

Investors seeking to establish new schools can learn more about the ISS process and benefits at https://www.iss.edu/services/iss-optimize.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sharon Lawler-Sudell | Chief Marketing Officer | International Schools Services | [email protected]

About International Schools Services (ISS):

International Schools Services (ISS) is a global leader in international education. ISS operates a network of international schools worldwide, providing students with a world-class education that prepares them for success in a rapidly changing global landscape.

SOURCE International Schools Services

Also from this source

Overburdened Teachers Get a New Source of Relief for Report Card Writing

Overburdened Teachers Get a New Source of Relief for Report Card Writing

ISS introduces 90-minute educator-friendly workshop for teachers about using AI to prepare personalized report card comments. "Get ready to reclaim...
ISS EDUrecruit® International Job Fairs Are Back

ISS EDUrecruit® International Job Fairs Are Back

Over the past 10 years, there has been a 52% increase in international schools around the globe, reaching over 6.5 million students each year. With...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Corporate Expansion

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.