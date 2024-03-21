International Soccer Academy and Algeciras CF Partner To Offer A New Pathway to Go Pro in Spain

College-age players who want the chance to go pro or experience what it is like to play soccer in Europe— this new Gap Year is scouting for talented players.

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Soccer Academy, a leader in helping elite youth soccer players make their dreams of becoming a pro possible, is proud to announce an exclusive strategic partnership with Algeciras CF, a professional Spanish football team based in Algeciras, Spain.

Founded in 1909, Algeciras CF competes in the 1st RFEF (3rd Division). The long term partnership between International Soccer Academy and Algeciras CF will provide unparalleled development opportunities for collegiate-level soccer players by launching the club's third team rostered with American Gap Year players.

Algeciras CF has agreed to provide the most talented players on the Gap Year team with the opportunity to advance to their second team and potentially train with their first team.

The Spanish football club's focus on being promoted to La Liga is led by former CEO and President of La Liga's Espanyol Ramón Robert who has taken over the leadership of Algeciras CF.

"We are extremely excited to offer a Gap Year program at Algeciras CF and train American players to compete in an official Spanish league on the doorstep of a professional career," says Ramón Robert.

Algeciras CF's goals align perfectly with International Soccer Academy's mission to provide an authentic pathway for American soccer players to become professional players.

"This team which will compete in a regional Spanish league while living in Spain for the Season 2024/25, training on a daily basis, and taking Spanish language courses," said Robert. "The team will be an official part of our Algeciras Academy program playing as Algeciras CF - C team."

The International Soccer Academy and Algeciras CF partnership introduces an integrated Gap Year program, commencing on August 28th for pre-season, followed by Spanish football league matches expected to start in mid-September. The program offers high school seniors wanting to take a year off before playing collegiate soccer or current college players wanting to explore the proven player pathway the opportunity to train and compete proudly wearing the Algeciras CF's colors.

Diane Scavuzzo, Co-Founder of International Soccer Academy, expressed her pride in the collaboration, emphasizing its significance in providing collegiate-level players with an exceptional development pathway. "This partnership serves as an international bridge between Spain and North America for aspiring collegiate soccer athletes who want to see how far their skills can take them," says Scavuzzo.

American owned Algeciras CF was purchased by Fútbol Collation in 2023. "We are very excited to partner with International Soccer Academy and train a team of college-age players to successfully compete in Spanish soccer," says Mac Lackey, chairman of the Board of Directors of Algeciras CF and CEO of Fútbol Coalition. "The players will be immersed in Spain's powerful futbol methodologies."

"To play in the Royal Andalusian Football Federation's league is an amazing chance for American players, and we will provide opportunities for these players to be scouted in the hopes of going on trials and earning a contract to be paid to play soccer in Europe," says Eddie Loewen, Co-Founder of International Soccer Academy.

"With the team participating in an official Spanish Regional League, players will be able to test themselves on a weekly basis against European players who have the same goals of becoming pros," says Ross Schraeder, Director of Algeciras CF.

International Soccer Academy's Gap Year team, now designated as Algeciras CF's third team (C team), will join Algeciras CF's second team (B team) as the training player pool for the club's pro team. In 2024, five B team players and one U19 player were invited to train/play for the club's pro team, highlighting the effectiveness of Algeciras CF's developmental program.

Interested college-bound or collegiate soccer players born in 2005 or older can apply by sending in a link to their game highlights for the European scouts to review on the International Soccer Academy's official website. www.internationalsocceracademy.com

Launched in 2020, International Soccer Academy is highly respected for elite residential youth soccer development with their U17 and U19 academy teams fully integrated into their La Liga and Bundesliga partner's professional clubs. This season, a total of more than 80 American players are training at Cádiz CF, Hertha BSC, FC Schalke 04 and FC Bayern.

