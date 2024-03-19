International Soccer Academy's American Player Signs Contract to Play in Spain For LA LIGA's Cádiz CF

International Soccer Academy and LaLiga Club, Cádiz C.F., sign the transfer agreement of the Player Francis Castillo

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising American soccer star Francis Castillo has signed with the La Liga club Cádiz CF in Spain. Pennsylvania-born, 18-year-old student athlete Castillo played in Germany on the International Soccer Academy Integrated U18 team at FC Schalke 04 last fall.

Francis Castillo says, "It is truly a privilege to represent a historic club like Cádiz CF. I will do everything in my power to help the Cádiz CF U23s do well this upcoming season. Signing with this La Liga club is amazing and I really can't believe I will be playing in Europe now. It doesn't feel real but it's always been a dream and it's finally happening."

"Cádiz CF bets on Francis Castillo, a player from the prestigious International Soccer Academy with significant potential," says José Luis Donoso, Cádiz CF's Chief Operating Officer. "We believe he can continue to demonstrate his worth and reflect it in positive results.

Castillo was in Nicaragua in February representing the Nicaraguan National Team in the 2024 Concacaf Men's U-20 Championship Qualifiers, and was the top goal scorer, scoring a total of five goals and earning two assists during the tournament.

"It was a great honor to be captain of the U20 Nicaragua national team the team for the entire CONCACAF U20 Qualifiers," says Castillo. "I felt very honored and privileged to represent Nicaragua and my heritage."

Castillo's journey to playing professional football in Europe began in the USA when first started to walk on the sideline of his father's soccer games.

As a youth soccer player, he competed for the MLS Next club, FC Delco, and in 2022, he joined MLS' Philadelphia Union Academy before moving to Europe to develop his skills and continuing his high school education online. Castillo is on track to graduate this spring.

International Soccer Academy has set up 96 trials over the last 3 years for talented American and Canadian youth soccer players.

Known for his strength, determination, and winning mindset, Castillo, nicknamed "El Toro" by his teammates, continues to impress on and off the field. Castillo trained under the guidance of the experienced coaches of International Soccer Academy's Bundesliga partner, FC Schalke 04, including former Bundesliga player turned UEFA Pro Licensed coach Patrick Weiser. Weiser was impressed with Castillo from the beginning and arranged several trials. "Francis is a player with exceptional skills that can make a difference in the game. He has an excellent attitude, and a lot of potential for more development," says Weiser.

International Soccer Academy Co-Founder Eddie Loewen first identified Castillo as a player to watch when the youth soccer player was scouted for Global Soccer Development's (GSD) summer program for youth soccer players to train and play against pro academies in Europe.

Loewen says, 'Francis Castillo is a player with special weapons and a winning mentality that every coach loves to have in their team."

"When I first saw Francis play for the MLS Next club Delco FC, I immediately recognized his ability to make many high-tempo runs for his team in the offense and defense and his great ability to shoot with left and right with a lot of power and accuracy. Francis is not even at 50% of his max potential as a player and with the right development and guidance he will be a force to be reckoned with on the field," adds Loewen.

"I just want to congratulate Francis Castillo for signing with Cádiz CF," says Diane Scavuzzo, Co-Founder of International Soccer Academy. "We are absolutely thrilled that Cádiz CF has signed him and look forward to his team's success. We are proud to have helped over twenty contracts be signed by players in Europe since we launched in 2020."

"This season, more than 80 American youth soccer players are training in our elite residential Academy programs at Cádiz CF, Hertha BSC, FC Schalke 04 and FC Bayern," adds Scavuzzo.

Interested American and Canadian youth soccer players born from 2003 to 2009 can apply by sending a link with their game highlights for the European scouts to review on the International Soccer Academy's official website. www.internationalsocceracademy.com

Contact:

Diane Scavuzzo

Co-Founder International Soccer Academy

[email protected]

SOURCE International Soccer Academy