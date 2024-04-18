International Soccer Academy Announces a New Youth Soccer Tournament, the International Academy Cup, at FC Bayern in Munich

The International Academy Cup will be held from May 8th – 12th 2024, and features youth soccer U17/18 teams from FC Schalke 04, Hertha BSC, Cadiz CF and the host club, FC Bayern at Säbener Strasse where the FC Bayern's professional team trains.

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Soccer Academy proudly announces the International Academy Cup, hosted by FC Bayern in Munich. The new youth soccer tournament will be held from May 8 to the 12, 2024 and will feature FC Bayern's Global Academy and integrated academy U17/U18 teams from FC Schalke 04, Hertha BSC, and Cadiz CF. The soccer matches will be held at the FC Bayern Campus as well as Säbener Strasse, where FC Bayern's professional team trains.

As FC Bayern states, "The stars of today and tomorrow hone their skills on these pitches."

"This exclusive youth soccer showcase at FC Bayern will be a significant part of our players' journey at International Soccer Academy," says Diane Scavuzzo, cofounder of International Soccer Academy. "And, will provide a highly competitive opportunity for these talented athletes to showcase their growth over the past nine months training in Europe."

A total of 75 youth soccer players from North America & Australia are currently in International Soccer Academy's highly acclaimed residential youth soccer teams playing in Europe's top-tier academies in the Bundesliga and La Liga.

"We are excited to cheer for all our teams and look forward to see who wins the first The International Academy Cup," says Eddie Loewen, cofounder International Soccer Academy. "Everyone wants to know if FC Bayern's Global Academy, or one of our integrated academy teams at FC Schalke 04, Hertha BSC and Cadiz CF's will wear the champions medals."

Klaus Augenthalter, Head Coach of the FC Bayern Global Academy, expressed his excitement for the event and says, "Looking back on a successful first half of the season, we have seen remarkable growth in both individual skills and team dynamics."

With Augenthalter's outstanding leadership and experience as FIFA World Cup winner as well as leading FC Bayern to win seven Bundesliga Championships, among many other titles, his U17 team has progressed impressively this season and has competed against several Bundesliga academies. Augenthalter holds a UEFA PRO License and the former team captain of FC Bayern is recognized as one of the top German players of all time with 545 appearances and 52 goals for club.

Patrick Weiser, Head Coach of the Schalke 04 Integrated Team and Assistant Coach Rene Lewejohann say, "We are very much looking forward to the trip to Munich. It will be a special moment and a special conclusion for our Schalke 04 team." Weiser, with a distinguished career playing in Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 and a UEFA PRO License, also brings invaluable expertise to the tournament, enhancing the quality of competition.

Pablo Sánchez, Head Coach of the Cadiz CF Integrated Team and his Assistant Coach Francisco Terrero echoed the other coaches, affirming, "We're working hard day by day with our sights set on the International Academy Cup." Sánchez' experience in La Liga, coupled with his UEFA A License, underscores the caliber of coaching and talent represented at the event, promising a very high quality of football.

Even Hertha BSC's Integrated U17s Head Coach Daniel Felgenhauer and Francis Kioyo, the team's Performance Coach agree the International Academy Cup is an exciting way to end the season. "We are looking forward to the Cup in Munich and the meeting of all International Soccer Academy's other teams. It will certainly be a great finale and another great experience for the players."

With nearly 3,000 serious youth soccer players applying, International Soccer Academy is the #1 program for residential training in Europe. Each integrated academy team has a maximum of 22 roster spots with dedicated UEFA A or Pro licensed head coaches.

Since its launch in 2020, International Soccer Academy has arranged over 120 trials and assisted in securing over 25 soccer contracts. In fact, this year alone over 40 player trials have been arranged by International Soccer Academy for their players on the FC Schalke 04 U18 team.

International Soccer Academy is currently recruiting talented players looking to take their game to the next level with the ambition to go Pro. Interested players please apply to the programs in which you would like to be a part of.

