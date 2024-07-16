International Society of Automation Named a 2024 Top-Rated Nonprofit by GreatNonprofits

DURHAM, N.C., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — announced today it has been named a 2024 Top-Rated Nonprofit by GreatNonprofits, the primary platform for community-sourced reviews about nonprofit organizations.

"We are proud to be named a 2024 Top-Rated Nonprofit," said Claire Fallon, ISA CEO and executive director. "ISA has just experienced a tremendously successful 2023 with landmark growth across all areas of the organization. It is an honor to see that our success is recognized by our supportive volunteers and members, and that their experience as part of the ISA community has had a positive impact on them. Thank you to GreatNonprofits for highlighting our mission to create a better world through automation."

The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the five-star rating and number of reviews that ISA received from its volunteers and members. Review contributors with a wide range of experiences shared the impact ISA has had on their professional lives:

"In the first few years of my career, ISA was instrumental to my growth and advancement as a young engineer. It gave me access to industry standards, training and credentials that expanded my skillset and credibility with my team. It also helped me build a network of automation industry colleagues and mentors, first in my local area and later internationally. It was particularly inspiring and sustaining to me that many of these connections were with women and young professionals, during a time when I was often the only young woman in my work environment."

"My multifaceted journey within ISA, from local leadership to district-level responsibilities and now at the executive board, has been instrumental in my skill development and career."

"As an automation professional, ISA's standards, certifications and training have been crucial for my career. Their conferences and networking events are fantastic for learning and connecting with others in the field. If you're in the field, ISA is the place to be!"

GreatNonprofits is the leading website where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.6 million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the organizations — as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid.

Visit the GreatNonprofits site to see the ISA profile as well as a complete list of 2024 Top-Rated Nonprofits.

