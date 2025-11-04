Internationally Renowned Colorectal Surgeon Steven Wexner, MD, Joins MedStar Health as Physician Executive Director and System Chief of Colorectal Surgery

A pioneer in colorectal surgery, he specializes in surgery for rectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, rectourethral and rectovaginal fistulas, and re-operative pelvic surgery. He is credited with advancing surgical techniques that help patients avoid stomas, which are surgically created openings for waste elimination.

One example of Dr. Wexner's influence on the field of colorectal surgery, is how he pioneered clinical scoring systems—including the Wexner Incontinence Score and Wexner Constipation Score—that are widely used in both clinical practice and research.

"My goal is to achieve the best possible surgical outcomes while optimizing patients' quality of life," said Dr. Wexner. "I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and using my expertise to build upon the great work they have done with this program."

Before joining MedStar Health, Dr. Wexner served as director of the Ellen Leifer Shulman and Steven Shulman Digestive Disease Center and chair of the Department of Colorectal Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Florida, where he held numerous leadership roles since 1988.

"Dr. Wexner is a world-renowned colorectal surgeon, and we are absolutely thrilled to have him step into this new role here," said Lisa Boyle, MD, president, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and senior vice president, MedStar Health. "His pioneering contributions in the clinical, academic, and research space are legendary. Patients in need of colorectal surgery will benefit from his leadership and his vast amount of knowledge and expertise is this specialty."

Dr. Wexner has also served in many prominent national roles, including with the American College of Surgeons, and as past president of several leading surgical societies, such as the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, its Research Foundation, the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery, and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.

With over 1,200 publications which have been cited over 43,000 times, Dr. Wexner is the most cited living colorectal surgeon and a globally respected educator who has trained more than 800 surgeons worldwide.

