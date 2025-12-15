MedStar Health Acquires Hope for Henry Foundation Ensuring Quality of Life Program Continues Helping Children Undergoing Medical Treatment

Launched at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in 2003, Hope for Henry reduced MRI sedation, improved treatment adherence, and enhanced patient experience in pediatric hospitalizations. The foundation delivered measurable results by addressing the emotional impact of medical treatments on the youngest patients.

The foundation is named for MedStar Health patient Henry Strongin Goldberg, who was diagnosed with Fanconi anemia in 1995. Henry's parents Laurie Strongin and Allen Goldberg spent countless nights at MedStar Georgetown with their son. Navigating these experiences drove them to help other families following Henry's death in 2002.

"This is a full-circle moment," said Strongin, founder and CEO of Hope for Henry. "What began as a promise to my son Henry has grown into a proven approach that helps kids feel brave, informed, and in control during medical care. By joining MedStar Health, we're ensuring this model becomes a standard of care, not an exception. Thanks to our incredible donors and partners, I can say with a full heart: Mission accomplished—and now the next chapter begins."

Since its inception, Hope for Henry has helped more than 10,000 children at MedStar Georgetown and more than 150,000 children nationwide. Hope for Henry also offers resources to families calming children's nerves before medical procedures like vaccinations and bloodwork.

"Hope for Henry's mission perfectly aligns with MedStar Health's goal of treating the whole person," said Dr. Michael J. Donnelly, executive director of pediatrics with MedStar Health. "Improving outcomes means caring for the whole child; body, mind, and spirit. We are proud to integrate Hope for Henry's evidence-based program into our world-class pediatric care."

MedStar Health plans to embed Hope for Henry's programming into everyday clinical practice, ensuring consistent delivery and long-term impact. This includes prioritizing a rollout across its pediatric service lines, with a phased implementation and training plan informed by Hope for Henry's experience and data.

More information about Hope for Henry, including online gift giving, is available at www.hopeforhenry.org.

