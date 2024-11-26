Internova Travel Group Consumer Survey Indicates Growth in Leisure Travel for 2025

The Internova Index reveals travel trends and insights among North American consumers

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A strong desire to see the world will propel America's leisure travelers in 2025 and travel advisors will continue to play a vital role in assisting them, according to the 2024 Internova Index: North American Traveler Insights, a new survey of travel trends conducted by Internova Travel Group.

According to the survey, there was a 22 percent increase in average international trips per traveler in the past 12 months compared with the same period in 2023, a resurgence led by the premium and budget segments. Looking ahead, 25 percent of travelers surveyed expect to take more leisure trips of all types in 2025, a trend that is consistent across age, income and other demographic categories.

Overall, the growth in domestic travel comes from consumers planning trips in the region where they live, while the increase in international destinations will be fueled by luxury travelers.

The growth in international travel will be a boon for travel advisors as demand for their services increases with consumers planning longer trips, especially long-haul vacations outside the United States and Canada.

In fact, 60 percent of respondents said that they would use a travel advisor to book a trip in 2025. Travel advisors are most valued for their destination expertise and the support they provide during unforeseen events. Travelers age 35 and younger in particular strongly value the expertise of a travel advisor, especially to assist with complex travel situations and to save planning time.

"Our latest Internova Index points to a bright future for the travel industry in 2025," said Henry Gilroy, Senior Vice President, Strategic Development, at Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies. "Americans are eager to take vacations that offer a break from their everyday routine, that give them a chance to relax, explore and enjoy new experiences. I'm pleased that so many consumers see the value of using a travel advisor to help them plan their journey."

When it comes to destinations, younger travelers are more likely to pick domestic locations, and they're also interested in wellness or adventure travel. Older travelers are more likely to take long-haul trips, along with traditional tours. Interest in cruises is robust among all age groups, although their popularity tends to increase with the age of the traveler. Mexico continues to be the top international destination, with Florida the most popular for domestic packages and California the most popular for air/hotel bookings.

More than half of luxury and ultra-luxury travelers expect to use a travel advisor in 2025. They place a premium on the services of a skilled professional who is knowledgeable about vacation destinations and understands their travel preferences. They are also more likely to turn to their travel advisor for inspiration, as well as assistance in vacation planning. In addition to sightseeing, luxury and ultra-luxury travelers place a priority on rest and relaxation. They are also 25 percent more likely to express interest in luxury upgrades for tours and cruises.

Europe is the most popular destination for ultra-luxury travelers, with the United Kingdom, France and Italy occupying the top three spots. But there's strong interest in other regions, especially South America and Asia, which have experienced 200 percent growth over the past year. The fastest-growing destination for this group is Chile, followed by Cambodia and China, suggesting that post-pandemic, travelers are increasingly willing to go to less-visited destinations. Compared with the average traveler, the ultra-luxury traveler is more likely to visit Europe for rest and relaxation and South America for sightseeing.

The survey also draws a portrait of LGBTQ+ travelers, a niche with unique preferences. Compared with the average traveler, they are about 10 percent more likely to choose Hawaii and Europe for vacations, and are twice as likely to live and travel alone.

When it comes to specialty travel, the vast majority of young and luxury travelers — around 60 percent — are interested in activities centered on a theme, such as wellness (spa/massage), culinary (exploring local food cultures, fine dining) and adventure (hiking, scuba diving and cycling).

The 2024 Internova Index: North American Traveler Insights leveraged proprietary data on millions of travel bookings by U.S. residents and a survey of 3,000 U.S. travelers across all age groups and wealth groups. The report was compiled by Internova Analytics and Consulting, a group within Internova Travel Group that combines unique data sources, knowledgeable internal expertise and an experienced project delivery team to provide suppliers, destinations and agencies with relevant insights on the travel industry. Through bespoke engagements, Internova Analytics and Consulting helps participants in the travel industry adapt to new trends and address their most pressing challenges.

For the full report or for more information on Internova Analytics and Consulting, please visit www.internova.com/research.

