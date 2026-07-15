Travel advisors gain firsthand expertise through partnerships with Atlas Ocean Voyages, Scandinavian Airlines and NORDIC STAR

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies, is expanding its investment in sustainable travel education through Green Circle, its companywide sustainability initiative, with an exclusive Arctic educational expedition designed to prepare luxury travel advisors with firsthand expertise in expedition travel, an increasingly popular segment of the luxury travel market.

Internova Travel Group Expands Green Circle with Exclusive Arctic Expedition to Advance Sustainable Travel Education

Developed in partnership with Atlas Ocean Voyages, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) and NORDIC STAR, the immersive experience demonstrated how luxury travel and sustainability can go hand in hand while giving advisors the knowledge to help clients make more informed travel choices.

"Through Green Circle, we're investing in immersive educational experiences that give advisors across our portfolio a deeper understanding of sustainable travel while strengthening the expertise they bring to clients," said J.D. O'Hara, CEO of Internova Travel Group. "By collaborating with industry-leading partners, we're creating educational opportunities that benefit advisors, travelers and the destinations they visit."

During the expedition, luxury travel advisors from across Internova explored sustainability across the travel journey – from expedition cruising and aviation to destination stewardship and hospitality. Highlights included behind-the-scenes discussions with Atlas Ocean Voyages' leadership on responsible expedition operations, educational sessions on Arctic conservation, visits to sustainability-focused hotels in Norway curated by NORDIC STAR and insights into Scandinavian Airlines' ongoing sustainability initiatives.

"Experiencing the Arctic firsthand gave me a much deeper understanding of what responsible expedition travel looks like," said Selma Weisbein, a participating advisor from Global Travel Collection, a division of Internova. "The knowledge and perspective I gained will help me better advise clients seeking meaningful luxury experiences while making more informed travel choices."

The Arctic expedition marks the second educational journey under Internova's Green Circle initiative, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to integrating sustainability into advisor education, preferred partner relationships and client engagement. Through Green Circle, Internova continues to expand opportunities for advisors across its family of brands to gain exclusive educational experiences that help them stay ahead of evolving traveler expectations while supporting a more sustainable future for the travel industry.

Green Circle also supports Internova's broader sustainability efforts, including carbon neutrality initiatives and contributions to UNESCO's World Heritage Programme to help protect culturally and environmentally significant destinations.

For more information on Internova's Green Circle program and sustainability efforts, please visit internova.com/sustainability.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the world's largest travel services companies and a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted brand, bringing together a portfolio of leading brands that deliver high-touch, personalized travel expertise to leisure, corporate and entertainment clients. Through its distinctive divisions, Internova manages leisure, business and franchise operations and represents more than 100,000 travel advisors across 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries worldwide.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Gaerlan

[email protected]

1-212-944-1125

SOURCE Internova Travel Group