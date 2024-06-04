Internova Travel Group is Headline Sponsor for PROUD Experiences by RX (Reed Exhibitions)

Internova Partners With Leading LGBTQ+ Travel Event for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Internova Travel Group is once again the headline sponsor for PROUD Experiences, the lifestyle and luxury LGBTQ+ travel industry event organized by RX (Reed Exhibitions).

Held June 3-5 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, PROUD Experiences connects travel advisors and providers to embrace and elevate the LGBTQ+ community. The gathering offers opportunities for networking and learning trends and insight from experts in the LGBTQ+ travel industry.

"LGBTQ+ travelers seek the same personalized vacations as other travelers but they also have unique needs when it comes to their well-being," said J.D. O'Hara, CEO of Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies. "Supporting events like PROUD Experiences is an important way to stay current on exciting new experiences and destinations while ensuring that our travel advisors have the tools that they need to serve their LGBTQ+ clients, wherever they want to go in the world."

"We are thrilled to have Internova as our headline sponsor for a third year," said Simon Mayle, PROUD Experiences Event Director. "Internova travel advisors play a key role in ensuring that members of the community are safe and welcomed when they travel."

As the headline partner, Internova offers its luxury LGBTQ+ travel advisors a premium presence at PROUD Experiences. Internova's travel agency brands include ALTOUR, Global Travel Collection, Nexion Travel Group, Travel Leaders Network, Barrhead Travel in Glasgow, Scotland, and CTS of Mexico City.

Internova produced two videos for the event, with a message of inclusivity that encourages attendees and travelers worldwide to "Take Your Place." To view the videos, please click here: https://vimeo.com/949960851/949960851.

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 100,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

