Internova Travel Group to Launch Consumer Magazine Aimed at Luxury Market for Global Travel Collection

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies, today announces plans to launch OLTRE, a new magazine produced for 100,000 affluent clients of Global Travel Collection's luxury travel advisors. Global Travel Collection, Internova's high-service premium and luxury travel division, represents the most sophisticated community of travel agents and agencies worldwide.

"We're creating an innovative new brand in travel media, one that's anchored in the value of booking human," said Brent Rivard, Chief Marketing Officer of Internova. "OLTRE is an Italian word meaning 'beyond,' and that's what Global Travel Collection advisors offer clients: travel experiences beyond the expected. Our magazine will offer a fresh perspective on luxury travel, created by a team with deep experience in travel publishing."

OLTRE will be under the overall direction of Elaine Srnka, a former Virtuoso executive who joined Internova last year as Senior Vice President of Editorial. She oversees editorial strategy and content across all Internova business units and their respective brands.

Laura Sport, also from Virtuoso, has been named Vice President of Publishing. Brad A. Johnson, Editorial Director, spent 10 years as the national travel editor at Modern Luxury Media, and Devin Duckworth, Design Director, joined from Fodor's Travel.

"Global Travel Collection has exciting new initiatives on the horizon in 2023," said Angie Licea, President of Global Travel Collection. "The launch of OLTRE is just part of our vision for the future. The magazine will serve as a high-touch, meaningful way for our advisors to inspire and stay connected with their top leisure and corporate clients."

OLTRE will be published four times a year, with an exclusive print circulation of 100,000 and a digital presence with an even greater reach. Each collectible volume will be printed on archival-quality, eco-certified paper with a keepsake aesthetic.

Debuting in Spring 2023, Volume 1 will circle the globe from the North to the South poles, stopping at Mykonos, Bangkok, California and all points in between. Photo shoots in Italy, London and beyond add visual sophistication, while the editors' Look Book is an in-the-know guide to the industry's most anticipated happenings. Every issue will include Proust-style interviews with noteworthy travelers, advisor tips and insight and articles on culture, style and other luxury travel interests, all presented in a clean, modern design.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 100,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection (GTC), a division of Internova Travel Group, is the world's largest collection of international luxury travel agencies, including the well-established networks of Protravel International, Tzell Travel Group and Colletts Travel, as well as Andrew Harper, In the Know Experiences, All Star Travel Group and R. Crusoe & Son. GTC advisors and agencies are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. The combined global reach and leverage translates into value, recognition and preferential treatment for its world travelers.

