interpark Global Rebrands as 'NOL World,' a New Travel Hub for Global K-Pop Fans Visiting Korea

– Fully rebranded under the NOL Universe brand to enhance integrated travel and ticketing experiences for global customers

– Expanded K-Pop-focused products and upgraded community features to strengthen fandom-driven services

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nol Universe (CEO Bochan Bae) announced that interpark Global, its ticketing platform dedicated to international users, has been fully rebranded and relaunched as NOL World, introducing a next-generation travel hub for global fans visiting Korea.

interpark Global is rebranding as NOL World

NOL World is an integrated one-stop platform designed for international travelers, offering seamless access to activities, transportation passes, guided tours, concerts, exhibitions, sporting events, and a wide range of Korean leisure experiences. The rebrand reflects NOL Universe's vision to break boundaries between countries and experience categories, extending greater accessibility and enjoyment to global users planning their trips to Korea.

To meet the rising global demand for K-pop, NOL World has strengthened its lineup of fan-focused offerings. Beyond concert ticketing, the platform now provides city-to-venue shuttle services and expanded on-site fan conveniences. It is also enhancing its popular "Play&Stay" packages—combining concerts by top artists such as SEVENTEEN and BLACKPINK with hotel stays and exclusive benefits—and increasing exclusive package availability to elevate stay-based experiences for global fans. Additional travel essentials, including mobile convenience-store vouchers, have also been added to broaden user choice.

NOL World is upgrading its community functions as well. Improved content structure now allows fans to browse K-pop schedules and concert information alongside their travel plans. New review and community features will also be introduced, enabling fans to leave comments on K-pop concert products and related content just as they would for attractions, restaurants, or pop-up stores. These enhancements further establish NOL World as a global hub for international fandoms to gather and share information.

As a leading Korean travel, leisure, and culture platform, Nol Universe operates a wide range of services spanning ticketing, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences under its unified NOL brand. Through the launch of NOL World, the company continues its mission to help global audiences experience Korean content seamlessly, breaking down geographical and experiential boundaries.

To celebrate the relaunch, a global social media event is now underway across Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook, and Xiaohongshu until December 24 (KST). Participants can join through comments, tagging friends, and sharing posts. Winners will be announced on December 29, followed by prize distribution by January 5, 2026.

Bochan Bae, CEO of NOL Universe, said, "NOL World is designed to bring global fans closer to Korea, making cultural experiences more accessible and seamless." He added, "We will continue to push innovation that removes boundaries across experience categories and expand into key Asian markets, ultimately growing NOL World into a global hub connecting leisure experiences worldwide."

SOURCE NOL UNIVERSE