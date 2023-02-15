Interplay Learning Announces Technology-Driven Apprenticeship Program for Employers

Approved by the Department of Labor, Interplay's Apprenticeship Program combats the growing labor shortage and enables employers to join an apprenticeship program powered by Interplay's technology

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning , the leading provider of online and virtual reality training for the essential skilled trades, announced today the availability of a technology-driven apprenticeship program for employers in the skilled trades. Giving employers the opportunity to join Interplay Learning's DOL Apprenticeship Program as a Participating Employer enables them to create a better-trained workforce and increase employee retention while eliminating the traditional complexities of managing their own formal apprenticeship program.

Employers will continue to provide apprentices the opportunity to gain on-the-job training (OJT), and Interplay's award-winning digital training will serve as the virtual classroom (or Related Technical Instruction) portion of the apprenticeship program. By pairing on-the-job learning with Interplay's video courses and immersive 3D simulations, apprentices will receive a valuable and impactful experience. They will gain new skills, learn effective troubleshooting, and get unlimited practice — all in a safe virtual environment using a desktop, laptop, tablet, or virtual reality headset.

Louisiana-based Goodbee Plumbing joined Interplay's Apprenticeship Program and views it as a pathway into the trades for young job seekers. "Interplay has created a pathway that makes apprenticeship accessible and achievable for someone who is running a full-time business," said Allison Harrison, co-owner of Goodbee Plumbing. "The curriculum, administrative burden, and everything else that comes with running a program are handled by them, allowing us to focus on training our team and building the next generation of workers."

Indiana-based Camflo Heating and Cooling co-owner Titus Hess is giving his team the opportunity to work toward journeyman licenses. "Interplay did a lot of the legwork so I could focus on teaching and growing our workers, and myself, to get better in this industry," Hess said. "We want to make sure our team has a path toward credentials and learning what they need to advance in their careers."

"We're thrilled to introduce our innovative, tech-forward approach to apprenticeship," said Doug Donovan, founder and CEO of Interplay Learning. "With one of the first digital and off-the-shelf solutions for apprenticeships, we seek to eliminate the pain points existing today for employers, while also providing them with a powerful training solution to address the skills gap problem in the U.S. What has traditionally been complex and especially daunting for small and medium businesses, we have streamlined the process to set up an apprenticeship program and given contractors a tool to build a better-trained workforce."

Interplay's apprenticeship experts will help participating employers build their apprenticeship model. As the Program Sponsor, Interplay will offload the ongoing administrative management, including reporting monthly RTI, tracking apprentices' ongoing engagement, and interacting with the DOL and state apprenticeship agencies on behalf of its Participating Employer partners. By participating in Interplay's registered Apprenticeship Program, employers can also open opportunities for financial incentives and tax credits in many states.

Interplay Learning's DOL-approved training courses provide all employers with a flexible way to teach Related Technical Instruction (RTI). Employers using Interplay training also have the option of starting their own apprenticeship program and leveraging Interplay's expert guidance when navigating the complex requirements of a DOL-registered program.

As a part of the company's mission to provide equitable pathways to start careers in the skilled trades, Interplay Learning has signed the Business Pledge to Advance Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the U.S. Registered Apprenticeship System.

Interplay Learning, a global provider of scalable, highly effective hands-on digital learning simulations for the HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar and facilities maintenance industries, is building better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Interplay Learning's digital experiential learning platform, SkillMill, conveniently turns any space into a training lab with short video courses, 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and other advanced features that prepare users to be job-ready in weeks, not years.

About Interplay Learning

Austin-based Interplay Learning offers scalable and effective training for the essential skilled trades that helps business leaders, educators and their teams build better companies, better careers and better lives. Interplay Learning's immersive online and VR training platform for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar, hospitality, multifamily maintenance and facilities maintenance workforces includes expert-led video courses, hands-on 3D simulations, knowledge checks and custom learning paths to upskill advanced technicians and help new technicians be job-ready in weeks, not years. Interplay Learning was named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 and Inc. Best in Business lists and earned three honorable mentions in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. Visit https://www.interplaylearning.com/ to learn more.

