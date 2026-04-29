Interplay Learning Named One of America's Top EdTech Companies by TIME

The leader in immersive training for the industrial and skilled trades has been recognized for its financial

strength and its industry impact

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading provider of immersive training for the skilled trades and industrial crafts, has been recognized by TIME, in partnership with Statista, as one of America's Top EdTech Companies. The prestigious list highlights 250 organizations shaping the future of education technology, selected from a pool of more than 2,500 companies evaluated.

The rankings were determined through a comprehensive assessment of each company's financial performance, including revenue, funding and overall market position, as well as its broader influence on the education sector. Additional criteria included:

Digital presence and overall visibility

Intellectual property strength

Other key indicators of innovation and industry reach

"This recognition reflects the real impact we're seeing as more organizations invest in better ways to develop their workforce," said Doug Donovan, CEO of Interplay Learning. "The skilled trades are facing a critical labor shortage, and solving it starts with giving people access to training that actually builds capability on the job. That's what we've been focused on from the beginning, and it's where we're continuing to innovate and push the industry forward."

Interplay Learning's inclusion reflects its continued momentum in helping organizations and educational institutions modernize workforce training across industries, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, crane and rigging, industrial and facilities maintenance. Its platform blends online learning, immersive 3D simulations, AI, and virtual reality to deliver hands-on, job-relevant training that accelerates skill development and improves workforce readiness at scale.

The TIME listing follows a series of recent acknowledgments for Interplay Learning's standing in the edtech industry. Most notably, Interplay was a finalist for the EdTech Awards 2026, presented by EdTech Digest.

In addition, the company has earned multiple industry honors within the past year, including the 2025 IACET Instructional Impact Award, a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list and recognition among the fastest-growing private companies in the Austin area by the Austin Business Journal. Interplay Learning was also named to Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers for 2026, further emphasizing its growth and culture.

To view the full list of America's Top EdTech Companies, visit https://time.com/article/2026/04/22/america-top-edtech-companies-2026.

To learn more about Interplay Learning, visit www.interplaylearning.com.

About Interplay Learning

Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades and industrial crafts, now includes Industrial Training International (ITI), the global leader in specialized industrial learning solutions. Leveraging instructor-led training, online simulations, AI, and VR, Interplay helps organizations and educational institutions upskill faster, reduce risk, and increase operational readiness. With over 500,000 people trained, Interplay is shaping the future of workforce development, building better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include the 2025 IACET Instructional Impact Award, the 2025 Inc 5000 list, Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 500 list, Forbes 2025 America's Best Startup Employers, Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, IACET 2024 Innovation of the Year Award and NFMT 2024 Vision Awards.

Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

SOURCE Interplay Learning