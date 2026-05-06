Konecranes Adopts ITI VR Crane Sim to Expand Customer Training Capacity and Reduce Equipment Downtime

Blending simulation with instructor-led training, Konecranes Training Institute delivers hands-on crane training without taking equipment out of service.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning , the leading provider of immersive training for the skilled trades and industrial crafts, today announced that Konecranes, a global leader in material handling solutions, is scaling how it delivers customer training through the Konecranes Training Institute with the adoption of Industrial Training International's (ITI) VR Crane Simulator. By integrating VR simulations into its programs, Konecranes can train up to twice as many crane operators per session while eliminating the need for customers to take cranes out of operation for training.

Interplay Learning announced that Konecranes, a global leader in material handling solutions, is scaling how it delivers customer training through the Konecranes Training Institute with the adoption of Industrial Training International’s (ITI) VR Crane Simulator.

As a global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supporting customers across manufacturing, ports, and heavy industry, Konecranes is evolving its training model to meet rising demand for skilled crane operators. The blended approach combines VR simulations with traveling master trainers, extending hands-on training to more customer sites, including remote and space-constrained environments, without the traditional limitations of equipment availability or production downtime.

"Through the Konecranes Training Institute, we're focused on making training more accessible and practical for our customers," said Darlene Crowder, director, sales and marketing, Konecranes Training Institute. "Integrating VR simulations allows us to deliver safe, hands-on training in more environments, to more people, while reducing the need for customers to take equipment out of service."

Konecranes integrates ITI's VR Crane Simulator directly into its instructor-led programs, creating a practical layer of skill development between classroom learning and live equipment operation. Trainees can perform lifts, navigate scenarios and build muscle memory in a controlled, repeatable environment before transitioning to the field, reducing risk while improving confidence and performance.

This approach also minimizes the need for customers to remove cranes from service for training, helping avoid costly production disruptions and maintain uptime. Instructors can run more scenarios in less time, increasing repetition and exposure to real-world conditions and allowing them to train more participants per session without impacting operations.

"ITI's VR Crane Simulator makes it possible to train in ways that just aren't realistic with live equipment," said Amy Schroeder, director of training, Konecranes. "Most facilities can't take cranes out of production regularly, and you can't safely recreate high-risk scenarios like overloads, side pulls or equipment failures during training. ITI's VR Crane Simulator removes those barriers, giving trainees the chance to experience critical situations in a controlled, repeatable environment, even when equipment or facilities aren't available."

Konecranes has embedded ITI's VR simulations across several training institute programs, including overhead crane operator, crane operator and rigging train-the-trainer and mobile crane operator courses, extending consistent, hands-on training across its customer base.

"Konecranes is setting an example for how OEMs can rethink how they support their customers," said Doug Donovan, CEO, Interplay Learning. "By combining instructor-led training with immersive simulation, they're expanding access to hands-on learning while helping customers maintain productivity and address the growing shortage of skilled crane operators."

To learn more about Interplay Learning, visit interplaylearning.com.

To learn more about Konecranes, visit kticranetraining.com .

About Konecranes Training Institute

Konecranes Training Institute specializes in hands–on technical training for customers in the Industrial Service Americas region. Konecranes Training Institute offers a wide range of practical courses led by experienced instructors, focusing on safety, equipment operation, and maintenance best practices. Visit https://kticranetraining.com/ to learn more.

About Interplay Learning

Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades and industrial crafts, now includes Industrial Training International (ITI) , the global leader in specialized industrial learning solutions. Leveraging instructor-led training, online simulations, AI, and VR, Interplay helps organizations and educational institutions upskill faster, reduce risk, and increase operational readiness. With over 500,000 people trained, Interplay is shaping the future of workforce development, building better careers and better lives. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

Recent accolades include the 2025 IACET Instructional Impact Award, the 2025 Inc 5000 list, Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 500 list, Forbes 2025 America's Best Startup Employers, Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, IACET 2024 Innovation of the Year Award, and NFMT 2024 Vision Awards. To learn more about Interplay Learning, visit interplaylearning.com.

SOURCE Interplay Learning