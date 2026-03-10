Interplay Learning Named to Forbes' List of America's Best Startup Employers 2026

The leader in immersive training for the industrial and skilled trades ranked No. 98 overall, No. 2 in the Education and EdTech sector

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning , the leading provider of immersive training for the skilled trades and industrial crafts, has been named to Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers 2026. The company ranks No. 98 overall among the top 500 startups nationwide and is the second-highest-ranked employer in the Education and EdTech subcategory. This marks the fourth consecutive year Interplay Learning has earned a place on the prestigious list.

Compiled annually by Forbes in partnership with market research firm Statista, the ranking highlights the most attractive startup employers in the United States. To compile the 2026 list, Statista evaluated approximately 2,700 privately held companies, selected from an initial pool of more than 20,000 startups. Eligible companies were required to:

Have more than 50 employees total

Be founded between 2016 and 2023

Operate independently rather than as a spinoff of a larger corporation

Each organization was assessed across three key categories: employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth. Statista analyzed more than 7 million data points to arrive at its final rankings, including media coverage, online reviews and social media commentary, using text analysis to measure sentiment around topics such as corporate culture, employee engagement and strategy. Employee satisfaction was evaluated through research into compensation, benefits, workplace flexibility and opportunities for advancement. Growth metrics included headcount expansion, job openings and website traffic trends over a two-year period.

"Our mission is to empower the people who build, maintain and operate the world we live in," said Doug Donovan, CEO of Interplay Learning. "That mission shapes how we show up every day, creating better learning experiences that help teams upskill faster, improve safety and drive operational excellence. We're intentional about fostering a culture where employees can see the impact of their work, and this recognition is a meaningful reflection of that."

The recognition comes on the heels of other significant accolades for Interplay Learning, including the 2025 IACET Instructional Impact Award, a 2025 Inc. 5000 listing and inclusion on the Austin Business Journal's list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Austin area.

About Interplay Learning

Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades and industrial crafts, now includes Industrial Training International (ITI), the global leader in specialized industrial learning solutions. Leveraging instructor-led training, online simulations, AI, and VR, Interplay helps organizations and educational institutions upskill faster, reduce risk, and increase operational readiness. With nearly 600,000 people trained, Interplay is shaping the future of workforce development, building better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include the 2025 IACET Instructional Impact Award, the 2025 Inc 5000 list, Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 500 list, Forbes 2025 America's Best Startup Employers, Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, IACET 2024 Innovation of the Year Award and NFMT 2024 Vision Awards.

Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

SOURCE Interplay Learning