Interplay Learning names former Coursera CMO Kim Caldbeck to board and announces the addition of ECMC Group and Masco Ventures as new strategic investors

AUSTIN, Texas , April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent education and training expert and former Coursera executive Kim Caldbeck joins the Board of Directors at Interplay Learning , the leading provider of online and virtual reality training for the essential skilled trades. The company also announced the addition of ECMC Group and Masco Ventures as strategic investors. Both moves bolster Interplay's next phase of growth to deliver on its mission of providing effective and engaging training experiences that drive individual growth and organizational success.

"As someone committed to creating positive change and expanding economic opportunity for all, I am excited about supporting Interplay in executing its vision," Caldbeck said. "Both employers and educators recognize the transformative impact the company's training solution has on people's lives. I look forward to advancing Interplay's growth and impact by sharing my past experience building Coursera into a global brand that now delivers learning to millions."

Caldbeck has extensive experience in education and technology management and leadership. She most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for Coursera, one of the world's largest online learning platforms. Before that, she was a marketing leader at Facebook.

In addition to Caldbeck's appointment, ECMC Group and Masco Ventures' recent investments in Interplay Learning demonstrates their strong commitment to supporting the further advancement of trades education and tackling the growing labor shortage.

"At Interplay Learning, we're helping customers build better careers and better lives for their employees and themselves, while offering a powerful solution that addresses the critical skilled talent labor shortage," said Doug Donovan, founder and CEO of Interplay Learning. "The ECMC Group Education Impact Fund and Masco Ventures investment in Interplay supports our strategic vision of expanding our impact, and Kim's insight and expertise will bolster our leadership team and help guide us through an exciting new phase of growth and innovation."

Interplay Learning is transforming skilled trades professional development with online learning experiences accessible via desktop, mobile, and VR that inspire people to reach their full potential and help companies achieve greater success. Interplay works with educational institutions and skilled trades businesses such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar, multifamily maintenance, and facilities maintenance. Interplay's intuitive platform enables organizations to effectively recruit, train, and retain top talent in order to combat chronic labor shortages, enhance productivity and gain a competitive edge.

ECMC Group's Education Impact Fund is a mission-driven venture fund that invests in companies focused on improving access and outcomes within postsecondary education and employment, with the goal of supporting entrepreneurs to think innovatively, scale their impact and generate competitive returns.

Masco Ventures, a subsidiary of Masco Corporation, invests in companies that will further Masco's commitment to innovation by targeting investments in products and services that augment water management, create a connected in-home experience, enhance customer service, and provide different ways to reach new and existing customers of Masco products.

About Interplay Learning

Austin-based Interplay Learning offers scalable and effective training for the essential skilled trades that helps business leaders, educators and their teams build better companies, better careers and better lives. Interplay Learning's immersive online and VR training platform for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar, hospitality, multifamily maintenance and facilities maintenance workforces includes expert-led video courses, hands-on 3D simulations, knowledge checks and custom learning paths to upskill advanced technicians and help new technicians be job-ready in weeks, not years.

Interplay Learning was named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 and Inc. Best in Business lists and earned three honorable mentions in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. Visit https://www.interplaylearning.com/ to learn more.

